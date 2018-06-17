Advert
17 Haziran 2018

Devlet Bahçeli'den Suruç uyarısı!

MHP lideri Devlet Bahçeli, Suruç'ta yaşanan PKK saldırısı ile ilgili üzüntülerini dile getirerek, "Soğuk kanlı davranmak, sabrı elden bırakmamak gerekir." dedi.

Devlet Bahçeli'den Suruç uyarısı!

Gazetecilerin sorularını cevaplandıran MHP lideri Devlet Bahçeli, Suruç'ta gerçekleştirilen ve AK Parti'li vekilin abisinin ölmesine neden olan saldırı ile ilgili  "Bu olay her yönü ile üzücü. Bir milletvekili ve ailesine yönelik bir saldırı, vekilinm abisi hakkın rahmetine kavuştu. Konu her yönüyle incelenmeli. AK Parti'ye yönelik Güneydoğu'da zaman zaman PKK tarafından saldırılar oldu. Bunun da onlara benzediği söylenmektedir. Soğuk kanlı davranmak, sabrı elden bırakmamak gerekir. 24 haziranı çatışmadan uzak bir ortamda gerçekleştirmek gerek." dedi.
