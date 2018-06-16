Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 16 Haziran 2018 11:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Taşaltın, O İddialara Cevap Verdi

Harran Üniversitesi Rektörü Prof. Dr. Ramazan Taşaltın istifa söylentileri ile ilgili açıklamada bulundu, “Harran Üniversitemize yönelik algı operasyonları ile yıpratma taktikleri uyguluyorlar. Allah’ın izni ile başaramayacaksınız…”

Taşaltın, O İddialara Cevap Verdi

Harran Üniversitesi Rektörü Prof. Dr. Ramazan Taşaltın, Harran Üniversitesi Tıp Fakültesi araştırma ve uygulama hastanesi başhekimi Dr. Emre Erkuş istifa ettiği ile ilgili söylentilere açıklama getirdi.
 

Harran Üniversitesi’nde İki Yılda 4 İstifa

İki yılda 4 tane başhekimin görevinden istifa ettiği ve şu an görevde olan başhekim Musluhittin Emre Erkuş’un istifa ettiği yönündeki söylentilerin doğru olmadığı ile ilgili açıklama yapan Rektör Taşaltın, “Harran Üniversitemize yönelik algı operasyonları ile yıpratma taktikleri uyguluyorlar. Allah’ın izni ile başaramayacaksınız…”dedi.
 

İstifa Bize Ulaşmadan Medya Saldırmaya Başladı

Açıklamalarına devam eden Taşaltın, “hastane Başhekimimizin istifası bize ulaşmadan medyada saldırılar başladı. Elinizde avucunuzda ne varsa dökün diyoruz. Yazılarında yalan ve iftiraları sıralayıp, elimizde belge var diyorlar.
 

Harran Üniversitesi’nde İptal Edilen İhale Yok

Taşaltın, “İptal edilen ihale yok. İptal edilen ihale diye 4 aydır yazıyorlar. İhale yolsuzluğu diyorlar elinizde bilgi belge ne varsa ortaya dökün diyoruz. Yolsuzluk var diye tweet atıyorlar. Ortaya bir şey çıkarmıyorlar. Yalana iftiraya sarılmadan, elinizde be varsa yazın. Eteğinizdeki taşları dökün. Bin yalan bir doğru etmez.” açıklamasında bulundu.
 

Allah’ın İzni İle Başaramayacaksınız

Yıpratma çabalarının başarısız olacağını ifade eden Taşaltın; “FETÖ’nün OSM Hastanesinin yaşaması için 18 sene önce temeli atılan Üniversite Hastanesini açtırmayanlara karşı tek laf etmeyenler, şimdi algı operasyonları ile yıpratma taktikleri uyguluyorlar. Allah’ın izni ile başaramayacaksınız.” dedi.
 
 
 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Ö-HABER
Taşaltın, O İddialara Cevap Verdi
Taşaltın, O İddialara Cevap Verdi
Harran Üniversitesi Rektörü Prof. Dr. Ramazan Taşaltın istifa söylentileri ile ilgili açıklamada bulundu, “Harran Üniversitemize yönelik algı operasyonları ile yıpratma taktikleri uyguluyorlar. Allah’ın izni ile başaramayacaksınız…”
Viranşehir’i Sel Götürdü. Pazar Tezgâhları Sele Kapıldı
Viranşehir’i Sel Götürdü. Pazar Tezgâhları Sele Kapıldı
Viranşehir’de etkisini gösteren sağanak yağışlar pazar yerini etkiledi. Pazar alanında tezgahlarını kuran satıcılar, yağışların bastırmasıyla neye uğradıklarını şaşırdı. Meyve sebzelerin sele kapıldığını gören Pazar esnafı, kurtarabileceği kadar mal kurtardı gerisi ise sele kapılarak telef oldu.
Feci Kazada Bacağını Kaybetti
Feci Kazada Bacağını Kaybetti
Urfa-Mardin yolunda trafik kazası meydana geldi. Kaza 2 kişi yaralanırken, çarpışma sonucunda 1 kişinin de bacağı koptu.
Büyükşehir İlaçlamada Sınıfta Kaldı
Büyükşehir İlaçlamada Sınıfta Kaldı
Yaz aylarına girmemiz dolayısıyla ortaya çıkan haşere ve sivrisinekler vatandaşı zor durumda bırakıyor. Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediyesi’nin konu ile ilgili çalışma yapmadığını ifade eden vatandaşlar, sağlık sorunları yaşadıklarını ve Belediyenin bir an önce önlem alması gerektiğini ifade etti.
Fakıbaba'dan Elektrik Müjdesi
Fakıbaba'dan Elektrik Müjdesi
Gıda, Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanı Fakıbaba, seçim çalışmaları süresince vatandaştan dinlediği şikayetler sonucunda elektrik müjdesi verdi. Şanlıurfa'daki elektrik kesintilerine ilişkin açıklama yapan Fakıbaba; "Allah'ın izniyle 2019'un sonuna kadar bütün köylerde ve şehir merkezlerindeki elektrik kabloları yer altına alınacak ve DEDAŞ sorunu bitmiş olacak." dedi.
Urfalı Mağdur Vatandaşlar Yetkilierden Yardım Bekliyor
Urfalı Mağdur Vatandaşlar Yetkilierden Yardım Bekliyor
Şanlıurfa’nın Devleşti Mahallesinde parke taşları toprağa gömüldü. Suların akarının biriktiği çukurluk vatandaşların geçişini zorlaştırıyor. Yetkililere seslenen mahalle sakinleri durumun bir an önce düzeltilmesini talep ediyor.
Novada Park Sözleşmeye Uymadı
Novada Park Sözleşmeye Uymadı
Sürekli sorunlarla gündemden düşmeyen Novada Park’ta sözleşmeye uyulmadı. Açık tenis kortu olması gereken yere çocuk parkı açmaya karar veren yetkililer, sözleşmenin gereğini yerine getirmedi. Sözleşmede yer alan birçok alanın sözleşmeye uyulmadan değiştirilmesi tepkilere neden oldu.
Yeni Doğan Keçi Görenleri Şaşırttı
Yeni Doğan Keçi Görenleri Şaşırttı
Yabancı ülkede bulunan bir çiftlikte gözleri ağzına yakın olan tuhaf görünümlü bir keçi yavrusu dünyaya geldi. Keçi yavrusunun ilginç yüz yapısını görenler hayret etti.
Urfa'da, Söndürülmeyen Sigara İzmariti Yangına Sebep Oldu
Urfa'da, Söndürülmeyen Sigara İzmariti Yangına Sebep Oldu
Şanlıurfa’nın Kamberiye Mahallesinde yangın meydana geldi. Çıkan yangına söndürülmeyen sigara izmariti sebep olduğu muhtemel en büyük sebepler arasında görüldü.
Oruçlu Halde Bataklığa Girdi
Oruçlu Halde Bataklığa Girdi
Şanlıurfa’da su arızasına koşan Şuski ekipleri oruçtu, sıcaktı demeden çamurun içine dalarak arızayı giderdi.
Çiftçi'ye Kötü haber, Sulama Birliklerine Kayyum Atandı
Çiftçi'ye Kötü haber, Sulama Birliklerine Kayyum Atandı
Sulama Birliklerine kayyum atanması ile 5 yıla kadar Harran ovası çiftçisine her tarla başında su sayacı takılacak ve sulama birlikleri özelleştirilecek. Şu an atanan sulama birlikleri başkanları geçici olarak görev yapacak...
Siverek Belediyesi Reis’in Talimatına Karşı Geldi
Siverek Belediyesi Reis’in Talimatına Karşı Geldi
Şanlıurfa’nın Siverek İlçesinde sayısı yüzlere ulaşan bisiklet kullanıcıları bu sayının arttığını ve bisiklet yoluna ihtiyaçlarının olduğunu dile getirerek, Siverek Belediyesi’nden bisiklet yolu talep etti. Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan bisiklet kullanımını arttırmak için, talepte bulunan il ve ilçeler için Sağlık bakanlığına talimat verdi. Siverek Belediyesi, Erdoğan’ın talimatını yok sayarak bisiklet sürücülerinin talebini reddederek Siverek’e bisiklet yolu yapmayacaklarını ifade etti.
Suruç'ta Neler Oldu?,Güvenç CNN Türk'te Açıkladı...
Suruç'ta Neler Oldu?,Güvenç CNN Türk'te Açıkladı...
Urfa Barosundan,Suruç Açıklaması...
Urfa Barosundan,Suruç Açıklaması...
Chp'den Suruç'a İnceleme Heyeti
Chp'den Suruç'a İnceleme Heyeti
Tatlıses'e,Hilton Markajı!
Tatlıses'e,Hilton Markajı!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
36°C / 22°C
Durum
Parçalı Bulutlu
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:10
Güneş
04:57
Öğle
12:33
İkindi
16:22
Akşam
19:56
Yatsı
21:34
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿