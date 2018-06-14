Advert
Sağlık Bakanı'ndan Suruç açıklaması

Şanlıurfa'nın Suruç ilçesinde seçim çalışmalarını yürüten AK Parti Milletvekili İbrahim Halil Yıldız'ın da aralarında bulunduğu gruba saldırıda bulunuldu. Saldırıyla ilgili açıklama yapan Sağlık Bakanı Ahmet Demircan, saldırı bilgisinin kendisine ulaştığını belirterek, "Yaralılar var. İlk müdahale yapıldı, gerekli müdahaleler yapılıyor. Bölgede uçak ambulansa ihtiyaç vardı, gönderdik." dedi. Silahlı saldırı sonucu çıkan olayda 3 kişi öldü, 8 kişi yaralandı.

Şanlıurfa'nın Suruç ilçesinde AK Parti Milletvekili İbrahim Halil Yıldız'ın da aralarında bulunduğu gruba yönelik saldırının ardından Aile ve Sosyal Politikalar Bakanı Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya katıldığı TV programında, "Ben de milletvekilimizi aradım az önce başsağlığı diledim. Kendisiyle konuştum. Kardeşini kaybetmiş ve 4 ağabeyinin de yaralı olduğu bilgisini verdi." dedi.
Şanlıurfa'nın Suruç ilçesinde seçim çalışmalarını yürüten AK Parti Milletvekili İbrahim Halil Yıldız'ın da aralarında bulunduğu gruba saldırıda bulunuldu. Saldırıyla ilgili açıklama yapan Sağlık Bakanı Ahmet Demircan, saldırı bilgisinin kendisine ulaştığını belirterek, "Yaralılar var. İlk müdahale yapıldı, gerekli müdahaleler yapılıyor. Bölgede uçak ambulansa ihtiyaç vardı, gönderdik." dedi. Silahlı saldırı sonucu çıkan olayda 3 kişi öldü, 8 kişi yaralandı.
Son dakika... CHP Genel Başkanı Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu Habertürk TV-Bloomberg HT ve Show TV ortak yayınında soruları yanıtlıyor. Kılıçdaroğlu Suruç'ta AK Partililere yönelik saldırılara ilişkin, "Seçimlerde elbette ki insanlar farklı görüşlerdedirler ve giderler kendi tercih ettikleri partiye veya kişiye oy verirler. Demokratik bir ortamda olması gereken budur ve hoşgörüyle insanlar düşüncelerini ifade ederler. Bir çatışma, hele hele yaralama gibi bir tablonun olmaması lazım." dedi
AK Parti Milletvekili İbrahim Halil Yıldız'ında aralarında bulunduğu gruba yönelik silahlı saldırıda 3 kişi öldü, 8 kişi yaralandı.
Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Sedat Ertürk, iftardan sonra seçim bürosuna giderek misfirlerini ağırlıyor.
İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı İmam Badıllı seçim bürosunda misafitlerini ağırlamaya devam ediyor.
AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili AB Uyum Komisyonu Başkanı Kasım Gülpınar, Ak parti Siverek ilçe başkanı İlhan Çelik Ekonomist-Çiftçi Fatih Bucak'ı açmış olduğu seçim bürosunda ziyaret etti.
Müsiad il başkanlığına getirilen isim belli oldu. İl Başkanlığına seçilen Mahmut Saatçi’ye tebrik mesajları yığıldı.
Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Sedat Ertürk, Pırpır Köyünü ziyaret etti.
Seçim çalışmaları kapsamında il il dolaşan Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 20 haziranda Urfa’ya geliyor.
Keskinoğlu'ndan yapılan açıklamada, Ocak 2017'de bankalarla bir yeniden yapılanma anlaşması imzalandığı, ancak son 7 aydır piyasalarda yaşanan likidite sıkışıklığı, hammadde maliyetlerinin beklenenin çok üzerinde artması, Döviz kurlarındaki ani dalgalanmalar ve arz talep dengesine bağlı olarak fiyatların geçen yılın altında seyretmesi nedeniyle iflas başvurusunda bulunulduğu belirtildi.
seçim çalışmaları kapsamında ilçe ilçe mahalle mahalle gezen MHP’ye Ekinyazı’dan destek geldi.
