Bu haber 14 Haziran 2018 16:19:54 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Badıllı, Misafirlerini Ağırlamaya Devam Ediyor

İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı İmam Badıllı seçim bürosunda misafitlerini ağırlamaya devam ediyor.

İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı İmam Badıllı seçim çalışmalarını yoğunlaştırdığı şu günlerde seçim bürosuna gelen misafirleri de ihmal etmiyor. İftardan sonra dolup taşan seçim bürosunda misafirleri ile sohbette bulunan Badıllı, destek, ilgi ve alakalarından dolayı misafirlerine teşekkür etmeyi de ihmal etmedi.
 
Ertürk, Seçim Bürosuna Davet Etti
Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Sedat Ertürk, iftardan sonra seçim bürosuna giderek misfirlerini ağırlıyor.
Badıllı, Misafirlerini Ağırlamaya Devam Ediyor
İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı İmam Badıllı seçim bürosunda misafitlerini ağırlamaya devam ediyor.
Bucak'tan Ak Parti'ye Tam Destek
AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili AB Uyum Komisyonu Başkanı Kasım Gülpınar, Ak parti Siverek ilçe başkanı İlhan Çelik Ekonomist-Çiftçi Fatih Bucak'ı açmış olduğu seçim bürosunda ziyaret etti.
MÜSİAD İL BAŞKANI BELLİ OLDU
Müsiad il başkanlığına getirilen isim belli oldu. İl Başkanlığına seçilen Mahmut Saatçi’ye tebrik mesajları yığıldı.
Ertük, Pırpır Köyünü Ziyaret Etti
Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Sedat Ertürk, Pırpır Köyünü ziyaret etti.
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan 20 Haziran’da Urfa’da
Seçim çalışmaları kapsamında il il dolaşan Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 20 haziranda Urfa’ya geliyor.
Yılların Dev Markasından Şok Karar
Keskinoğlu'ndan yapılan açıklamada, Ocak 2017'de bankalarla bir yeniden yapılanma anlaşması imzalandığı, ancak son 7 aydır piyasalarda yaşanan likidite sıkışıklığı, hammadde maliyetlerinin beklenenin çok üzerinde artması, Döviz kurlarındaki ani dalgalanmalar ve arz talep dengesine bağlı olarak fiyatların geçen yılın altında seyretmesi nedeniyle iflas başvurusunda bulunulduğu belirtildi.
Ekinyazı Halkı MHP’ye Destek Verdiğini Açıkladı
seçim çalışmaları kapsamında ilçe ilçe mahalle mahalle gezen MHP’ye Ekinyazı’dan destek geldi.
Urfa’da, Silahlı saldırı: Bir yaralı
Şanlıurfa’nın Siverek ilçesinde,kimliği belirsiz kişi ya da kişiler yolda yürürken silahlı saldırıya uğrayan bir kişi yaralandı.
Vali Erin’den,Viranşehir’de Açılış Ve Temel Atma Töreni
Şanlıurfa Valisi Abdullah Erin, Gıda Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanı Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba ve Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Mehmet Ali Cevheri ile birlikte gittiği Viranşehir’de, mahalle muhtarlarının katılımı ile gerçekleştirilen istişare toplantısına katıldı.
Urfa'da,Alacak-Verecek Kavgası;4 Yaralı...
Şanlıurfa’da alacak verecek meselesi dolayısıyla meydana gelen silahlı saldırıda 1 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 4 kişi yaralandı.
Urfalı Vekil,O Başkanı Şikayet Etti...
CHP İstanbul Milletvekili Avukat Mahmut Tanal, TİKA Başkanı Serdar Çam’ın devlet memurluğundan çıkarılması için Başbakanlığa şikâyette bulundu. Tanal, “TİKA Başkanı Serdar Çam, devlet memuru statüsündedir ve siyasi paylaşımlar yapama. Parti devletine dönüşmemek için tarafsız olmayanlar, memuriyetten uzaklaştırılmalıdır” dedi.
Urfa’da, Silahlı saldırı: Bir yaralı
Vali Erin’den,Viranşehir’de Açılış Ve Temel Atma Töreni
Urfa'da,Alacak-Verecek Kavgası;4 Yaralı...
Urfalı Vekil,O Başkanı Şikayet Etti...
