Bu haber 13 Haziran 2018 20:15:21 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Harran Tıp’ın Yeni Başhekimi M.Akif Altay Oldu

Harran Üniversitesi Araştırma ve Uygulama Hastanesi Başhekimliğine Ortopedi ve Travmatoloji Ana Bilim Dalı öğretim üyesi Doç. Dr. Mehmet Akif Altay getirildi.

Harran Üniversitesi Tıp Fakültesi Araştırma ve Uygulama Hastanesi Başhekimi Doç. Dr. Musluhittin Emre Erkuş’un başhekimlikten istifa etmesinin ardından bu göreve yeni atama yapıldı. Erkuş’tan boşalan başhekimlik görevine Doç. Dr. Mehmet Akif Altay getirildi.
 

Doç.Dr.Mehmet Akif Altay Kimdir?

1971 yılında Şanlıurfa’da doğdu. İlk ve Orta öğrenimini burada tamamladıktan sonra 1994 yılında Tıp doktorluğu eğitimini 2001 yılında da Ortopedi ve Travmatoloji ihtisasını tamamladı. 2001-2004 yılları arasında Şanlıurfa Eğitim ve Araştırma hastanesinde Uzman Doktor olarak çalıştı. 2009 yılında Harran Üniversitesi Tıp Fakültesi Ortopedi ve Travmatoloji Anabilim dalına yardımcı Doçent olarak atandı. 2013 yılında girdiği doçentlik sınavını başararak Doçent unvanı alan Mehmet Akif Altay, iyi derecede İngilizce bilmekte olup evli ve 3 çocuk babasıdır.
