Bu haber 13 Haziran 2018 12:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Novada Park Sözleşmeye Uymadı

Sürekli sorunlarla gündemden düşmeyen Novada Park’ta sözleşmeye uyulmadı. Açık tenis kortu olması gereken yere çocuk parkı açmaya karar veren yetkililer, sözleşmenin gereğini yerine getirmedi. Sözleşmede yer alan birçok alanın sözleşmeye uyulmadan değiştirilmesi tepkilere neden oldu.

11 Nisan Stadyumum yerine inşa edilen Novada Park, sözleşmede yer alan açık tenis kortunu parka çevirmeye karar verdi.
 

Sözleşmede yer almayan bir proje ile Urfalıların karşısına çıkan Novada Park, tepkilere neden oldu. Henüz temel atılmadan birçok sorunla gündeme gelen, Urfa’nın yapısına  uyulmayan bir şekilde inşasını devam ettiren Novada Park, projenin açıklanması ile Urfa’ya yeni bir soluk getireceklerini ifade etmişlerdi. Vatandaşa vaat edilen bölümlerin kendi kafalarına göre değiştirilmesinden sonra tepkiler de çığ gibi büyüdü.
 

Açık Tenis Kortu Yerine Çocuk Parkı

Projede yer alan açık tenis korku alanına çocuk parkı yapılmasına karar verildi. Açık tenis korkunun kullanılmadığını ifade eden yetkililer, yerine çocuk parkı yapacaklarını ifade ederek vatandaşı hassas yerinden vurarak durumun tepki çekmemesini sağlamak istedi.
 

Vatandaş Tepkili

Tenis kortu yerine çocuk parkının yapılması belirli kesimler tarafından desteklense de, projede olan bir bölümün kaldırılmasına da oldukça tepki gösterdi. Projede bütçenin sözleşmede belirlendiğini ifade eden vatandaşlar; “Tenis kortunu kullanan insanlar mutlaka var, Urfa’da sporu destekleyen insanların sayısı her geçen gün daha da artıyor. Sporu desteklememiz insanları yeni spor dallarına yönlendirmemiz gerekirken, çocuk parkı açmalarını saçma buluyor. Çocuklar için yeterince park var zaten” yorumunda bulundu.
 


 
