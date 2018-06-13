Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 13 Haziran 2018 10:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Ertürk'e Yoğun İlgi

Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Sedat Ertürk’e oldukça yoğun bir ilgi gösteriliyor. Seçim büronun hınca hınç dolu olduğu her akşam ziyaretçileri ile sohbette bulunan Ertürk, vatandaşların gösterdiği ilgiden oldukça memnun.

Ertürk'e Yoğun İlgi

Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Sedat Ertürk, seçim bürosuna gösterilen ilgiden dolayı teşekkürlerini sundu. Eş dost, akrabaların yanı sıra tanımadık insanların bile seçim bürosunu doldurması Ertürk’ü onurlandırdı. Ertürk, konu ile ilgili şu açıklamalarda bulundu; “Bugün de seçim büromuzda bizleri yalnız bırakmayan dost akraba ve hemşerilerimize şükranlarımı sunarım.”
 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Ertürk'e Yoğun İlgi
Ertürk'e Yoğun İlgi
Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Sedat Ertürk’e oldukça yoğun bir ilgi gösteriliyor. Seçim büronun hınca hınç dolu olduğu her akşam ziyaretçileri ile sohbette bulunan Ertürk, vatandaşların gösterdiği ilgiden oldukça memnun.
Gök, Aday Olmamasına Rağmen Arı Gbi Çalışıyor
Gök, Aday Olmamasına Rağmen Arı Gbi Çalışıyor
24. Dönem AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekilimiz Doç.Dr. Abdulkerim Gök aday olmamasına rağmen Ak Parti için arı gibi çalışıyor.
Erol, Çalışmalarını Aksatmıyor
Erol, Çalışmalarını Aksatmıyor
Şanlıurfa Bağımsız Milletvekili adayı Şeyhmus Erol, esnaf ziyaretlerine hız kesmeden devam ediyor.
Urfa'da,İşçi servisi devrildi: 5 yaralı
Urfa'da,İşçi servisi devrildi: 5 yaralı
Urfa-Mardin Karayolunda işçileri taşıyan servis midibüsü kontrolden çıkarak devrilmesi sonucu 5 işçi yaralandı.
Urfa'da Feci Kaza;1 Yaralı
Urfa'da Feci Kaza;1 Yaralı
Urfa'da otomobil ile motosikletin çarpışması sonucu meydana gelen trafik kazasında motosiklet sürücüsü, yaralandı.
Şanlurfa Seçimlere Hazır!
Şanlurfa Seçimlere Hazır!
24 Haziran 2018 Tarihinde yapılacak 27. Dönem Milletvekili ve Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçimi için güvenlik konularının değerlendirildiği toplantılar kapsamında, siyasi parti temsilcileri Şanlıurfa Valiliğinde ikinci kez bir araya geldi.
Urfalı Vekil,Tele1 Ekranlarında Oy Oranı Verdi
Urfalı Vekil,Tele1 Ekranlarında Oy Oranı Verdi
CHP İstanbul Milletvekili Mahmut Tanal, TELE1 ekranlarında Ayşegül Doğan'a konuk oldu. Tanal, 24 Haziran baskın seçimlerine dair değerlendirmede bulundu. Tanal, ''Millet İttifakı 317-320 vekil çıkaracak'' dedi.
Yanmaz;İşi Bilene Teslim Edeceğiz...
Yanmaz;İşi Bilene Teslim Edeceğiz...
“Asgari Ücret Yolsuzluk Sınırının Mutlaka Üzerinde ve Vergiden Muaf Tutulacaktır”
Sayık, Birecik’te Seçim Bürosu Açılışına Katıldı
Sayık, Birecik’te Seçim Bürosu Açılışına Katıldı
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Mahmut Sayık, Yalçın YALÇINKAYA'nın Birecik Seçim Bürosu açılışına katıldı.
Çokan, Şehitler Derneğinde
Çokan, Şehitler Derneğinde
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Vehbi Çokan, Şehitler derneğini ziyaret etti.
Sayık’a Teşekkür Belgesi Verildi
Sayık’a Teşekkür Belgesi Verildi
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Mahmut Sayık, Urfa’da Ülkü Ocakları İl Başkanlığının düzenlediği 5. Geleneksel Ülkücü Şehit Fırat Yılmaz Çakıroğlu iftar sofrasına katıldı.
Çokan, Hastaların Hayır Duasını Aldı
Çokan, Hastaların Hayır Duasını Aldı
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Vehbi Çokan, hastaları unutmadı. Hastanede şifa bekleyen vatandaşların yanına giderek geçmiş olsun dileklerini ileten Çokan, hastaların hayır dualarını aldı.
Başkan Peltek,Müjdeyi Verdi...
Başkan Peltek,Müjdeyi Verdi...
Urfa'da,İşçi servisi devrildi: 5 yaralı
Urfa'da,İşçi servisi devrildi: 5 yaralı
Urfa'da Feci Kaza;1 Yaralı
Urfa'da Feci Kaza;1 Yaralı
Şanlurfa Seçimlere Hazır!
Şanlurfa Seçimlere Hazır!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
35°C / 22°C
Durum
Çok Bulutlu
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:10
Güneş
04:57
Öğle
12:32
İkindi
16:21
Akşam
19:54
Yatsı
21:32
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿