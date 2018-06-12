Advert
Bu haber 12 Haziran 2018 14:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Erol, Esnaf Ziyaretlerini Sürdürüyor

Şanlıurfa Bağımsız Milletvekili Adayı Seyhmus Erol, esnaf ziyaretlerini sürdürüyor.

Erol, Esnaf Ziyaretlerini Sürdürüyor

Şanlıurfa Bağımsız Milletvekili Adayı Seyhmus Erol, bağımsız olarak girdiği seçim yarışında esnaf ziyaretlerini aksatmıyor. Erol Urfa esnafını dolaşarak, esnafımızın oyları çok daha değerli diyerek destek bekledi.



 
Aydınlık, Gençlerle Buluştu
Aydınlık, Gençlerle Buluştu
CHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili adayı Aziz Aydınlık, esnaf, il, ilçe derken şimdi de Urfa’da bulunan kafelere ziyaretler gerçekleştirerek, gençlerden destek istedi.
Hilvan'da, Kasım Gülpınar İçin Seçim Bürosu Açıldı
Hilvan'da, Kasım Gülpınar İçin Seçim Bürosu Açıldı
AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili ve 27 dönem milletvekili adayı Mehmet Kasım Gülpınar için Hilvan'da seçim bürosu açıldı.
Hilvan'dan Acı Haber,Daha 16 Yaşındaydı...
Hilvan'dan Acı Haber,Daha 16 Yaşındaydı...
Geçtiğimiz Günlerde,Şanlıurfa'nın Hilvan ilçesinde muhtarlık seçimleri nedeniyle çıkan silahlı kavgada 3’ü ağır 5 kişi yaralanmıştı.
Urfa'da Arazi Kavgası;1 Ölü...
Urfa'da Arazi Kavgası;1 Ölü...
Şanlıurfa'da arazi anlaşmazlığı yüzünden çıkan silahla kavgada 1 Kişi Hayatını Kaybetti.
Şanlıurfa’da Siyaset Rüzgarı Halil Bakış’la Farklı Esiyor
Şanlıurfa’da Siyaset Rüzgarı Halil Bakış’la Farklı Esiyor
MHP Şanlıurfa milletvekili adayı işadamı sayın Halil Bakış siyasete bir girdi pir girdi. Ramazan ayının ve yaz mevsiminin sıcaklık ve meşakatlerine aldırış etmeden gecenin geç saatlerine kadar ziyaret ettiği ilçe, belde ve köylerin yanı sıra merkezde de yoğun bir ilgi ile karşılanan Bakış “seçimi kazandığımız takdirde vatandaşların kolaylıkla ulaşılabileceği; Şanlıurfa’nın sorunlarıyla yakından ilgileneceği ve halkın hizmetinde olacağını” vurguladı.
Faruk Çelik,Tekrar Kabineye Girebilecek mi?
Faruk Çelik,Tekrar Kabineye Girebilecek mi?
Bursa.com Yazarı Serkan İnceoğlu'na göre, Ak Parti yeniden tek başına iktidara gelirse Faruk Çelik kabinede yerini alacak. Alamazsa Bursa Büyükşehir adaylığı kesin olarak gündeme gelecek.
Urfa'nın Seçim Nabzı;Akraba Listesi...
Urfa'nın Seçim Nabzı;Akraba Listesi...
Gazete Habertürk yazarı Muharrem Sarıkaya, Şanlıurfa'da seçimin nabzını tuttu.
Bakan Hesap Versin,‘o pırıl pırıl etler’ ...
Bakan Hesap Versin,‘o pırıl pırıl etler’ ...
HDP Ekonomiden Sorumlu Genel Başkan Yardımcısı İstanbul Milletvekili Garo Paylan, market zincirlerinde market zincirlerinde yarım kiloluk kıymanın 14.5, kuşbaşının ise 15.5 liraya satışının yapıldığını belirterek "Emin olun pırıl pırıl etler” diyen Gıda,Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanı Eşraf Fakıbaba’ya yanıt verdi. Paylan, "‘O pırıl pırıl etler’ dediği et tüketiminin yüzde biri bile değil” dedi.
Vali Erin,Talimatı Anında Verdi...
Vali Erin,Talimatı Anında Verdi...
Şanlıurfa Valisi Abdullah Erin, Suruç Belediyesi’nin sosyal sorumluluk projeleri kapsamında gerçekleştirdiği 350 çocuğa bayramlık giysi dağıtılması programına katıldı. Akşam da muhtarlar ve STK başkanları ile bir araya gelen Vali Erin, gece de Şanlıurfa merkez Dergâh Camii’nde vatandaşların Kadir Gecesini tebrik etti.
Akşener'in,Urfa Mitingi Neden Ertelendi?
Akşener'in,Urfa Mitingi Neden Ertelendi?
Meral Akşener'in Urfa mitingi ertelendi!
Karaköprü Kırsalında Çok Amaçlı Salon Yatırımları Devam Ediyor
Karaköprü Kırsalında Çok Amaçlı Salon Yatırımları Devam Ediyor
Karaköprü Belediyesi tarafından ihtiyacı olan kırsal mahallelerde çok amaçlı salon yapımına devam ediliyor.
