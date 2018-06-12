Advert
Bu haber 12 Haziran 2018 12:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa'da, Söndürülmeyen Sigara İzmariti Yangına Sebep Oldu

Şanlıurfa’nın Kamberiye Mahallesinde yangın meydana geldi. Çıkan yangına söndürülmeyen sigara izmariti sebep olduğu muhtemel en büyük sebepler arasında görüldü.

Urfa'da, Söndürülmeyen Sigara İzmariti Yangına Sebep Oldu

Şanlıurfa’nın Kamberiye Mahallesinde yangın çıktı. Çevre sakinlerinin durumu fark edip İtfaiye ekiplerine haber vermesi ile olay yerine gelen elipler yangını kısa sürede müdahale etti. çıkan yangında can kaybı yaşanmazken, hafif düzeyde maddi zarar meydana geldi. Ekiplerin incelemeleri sonucu yangının çıkma sebebi olarak ise söndürülmeyen sigara izmariti olduğunu belirledi.



 
 
