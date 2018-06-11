Advert
Bu haber 11 Haziran 2018 15:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Açanal’ın Seçim Bürosu Ziyaretçi Akınına Uğruyor

Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Gülender Açanal’ın seçim bürosu ziyaretçi akınına uğruyor.

Açanal’ın Seçim Bürosu Ziyaretçi Akınına Uğruyor

Ramazan ayı olsa da gün içinde oldukça kalabalıklaşan Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Gülender Açanal’ın seçim bürosu özellikle iftardan sonra daha da kalabalıklaşıyor. Açanal’ı ziyarete gelen, ona destek veren onlarca insan seçim bürosunu doldurup taşırıyor. Açalan ise bu durumdan oldukça memnun, gelen ziyaretçilerle tek tek ilgilenerek sohbet ediyor.


 
