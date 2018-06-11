Advert
Bu haber 11 Haziran 2018 08:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Yanmaz'ın Suruç Seçim Bürosu Açıldı

Saadet Partisi Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Niyazi Yanmaz’ın Suruç seçim bürosu açıldı.

Yanmaz'ın Suruç Seçim Bürosu Açıldı

Saadet Partisi Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Niyazi Yanmaz, Şanlıurfa’nın Suruç İlçesinde kurulan seçim bürosunun açılışına katıldı. Açılışta konuşma yapan Yanmaz, özellikle İsrail’in Filistin’e yaptığı zulümden bahsetti. Yanmaz, açılışa katılan ve kendilerini yalnız bırakmayan vatandaşlara teşekkür ederek, konuşmasını sonlandırdı.
 
