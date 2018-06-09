Advert
Bu haber 09 Haziran 2018 15:45:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Suriyeli Baba, Urfa Trafiğinde Dehşet Saçtı

Urfa’da yoldan geçen bir vatandaşın kameralarına yansıyan görüntüler dehşet saçtı. Bir motosiklet üstünde tam 7 kişinin olduğu görüntülerde, motosikleti kullanan baba ailesinin canını tehlikeye attı. Üstelik ayağı alçıda olan baba unu marifetmiş gibi kameralara göstermekten de çekinmedi.

Suriyeli Baba, Urfa Trafiğinde Dehşet Saçtı

Urfa’da trafik kurallarını ihlal etme üstünlük göstergesi olarak algılanıyor. Kuralları ihlal eden vatandaşlar “Biz iyi sürücüyüz, bize bir şey olmaz” edasında hem kendi canını hem de çevredekilerin canını tehlikeye atmaktan kendilerini alamıyorlar.
 

Ayağı Alçılı Şekilde Trafikte Dehşet Saçtı

Görüntüler Urfa’dan… Suriyeli bir vatandaş kullandığı motosiklete kendisiyle beraber tam 7 kişiyi sığdırdı. Kendi canını ve çevredekilerin canını tehlikeye atan kişi ise 5 çocuk sahibi bir baba. Seyir halindeki bir vatandaşın kameralara aldığı görüntüyü izleyenler dehşete kapıldı. Sürücüyle beraber maksimum 2 kişinin binebileceği bir motosikletle 7 kişinin seyahat ettiği görüntülerde, sürücünün ayağının alçıda olması ise bir diğer ikinci bir şok yaşattı.
 

Urfa’da Trafik Kurallarına Uyulmuyor

Trafik kurallarına uyulmamanın had safhalarda olduğu Urfa’da yerliler kadar, Suriyeliler de aynı davranışları sergilemekten çekinmiyorlar. Ne hikmetse bir türlü trafik polislerine denk gelmeyen kural ihlallerinde ufak bir dikkatsizlik can alacak düzeye geliyor.
 

Yetkililer Müdahale Etmeli

Suriyeli babanın eşiyle beraber 5 çocuğunu 1 motosikletin üstünde seyahat ettirdiği kaydedilen görüntülerin emniyete ulaşması gerektiğini ifade eden görgü tanıkları “Polisler bu adama müdahale etmeli. Belki bugün başlarına bir şey gelmeden yolculuklarını tamamladılar, fakat bundan sonrası için başlarına bir kaza gelmeyeceği manasına gelmiyor. Yetkililerin bu aileyi tespit edip, gerekli ceza işlemlerinin başlatılması gerekmektedir.” Yorumunda bulundu
 
