Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 09 Haziran 2018 17:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Badıllı'nın Seçim Bürosu Dolup Taşıyor

İyi Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı İmam Badıllı’nın Karaköprü’de buluna seçim bürosuna ziyaretçi akını oldu.

Badıllı'nın Seçim Bürosu Dolup Taşıyor

İyi Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı İmam Badıllı, Karaköprü’de açtığı seçim bürosu açıldığı günden bu yona boş durmadı. Birçok önemli ismi seçim bürosunda ağırlayan Badıllı gelen herkesle tek tek ilgilenerek uzun sohbetlerde bulunuyor. Sahur vaktine kadar büroda zaman geçiren vatandaşlar Badıllı’ya desteklerinin tam olduğunu ifade ediyorlar

 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Badıllı'nın Seçim Bürosu Dolup Taşıyor
Badıllı'nın Seçim Bürosu Dolup Taşıyor
İyi Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı İmam Badıllı’nın Karaköprü’de buluna seçim bürosuna ziyaretçi akını oldu.
Yılmaz, Ziyaretlerine Devam Ediyor
Yılmaz, Ziyaretlerine Devam Ediyor
Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi MYK Üyesi, Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Uzm. Dr. Ömer Çağlar Yılmaz, Haşimiye Meydanı ve Eski Çarşı bölgesinde halkla buluştu.
Urfalı, Ankara’da 1. Bölgeden Aday Oldu
Urfalı, Ankara’da 1. Bölgeden Aday Oldu
Urfalı Osman Gülebak, Hüdapar Ankara 1. Bölge Milletvekili Adayı olarak seçim çalışmalarını devam ettiriyor.
Ali Haydar Kara Yaslıca’da Seçim Bürosu Açtı
Ali Haydar Kara Yaslıca’da Seçim Bürosu Açtı
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Ali Haydar Kara, Yaslıca’da seçim bürosu açtı.
Özyavuz, İttifak’a İhanet Edenlere Seslendi
Özyavuz, İttifak’a İhanet Edenlere Seslendi
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı İbrahim Özyavuz, “İttifaka İhanet Yüce Türk Milletine İhanettir” dedi.
Çokan, Esnaf Ziyaretlerini Sürdürüyor
Çokan, Esnaf Ziyaretlerini Sürdürüyor
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Vehbi Çokan, esnaf ziyaretlerini sürdürmeye devam ediyor.
Çokan, Seçim Bürosunun Açılışına Tüm Halkı Davet Etti
Çokan, Seçim Bürosunun Açılışına Tüm Halkı Davet Etti
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Vehbi Çokan Akçakale Yolu üzerinde seçim bürosu açıyor. Çokan, büronun açılışına tüm halkı davet etti.
Bakış, Eyyübiye Bürosunda Misafirlerini Ağırladı
Bakış, Eyyübiye Bürosunda Misafirlerini Ağırladı
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Halil Bakış, Eyyübiye’deki seçim bürosuna giderek, ziyaretçilerle sohbet etti.
Sayık, Büro Açılışında Cumhur İttifakı’nı Anlattı
Sayık, Büro Açılışında Cumhur İttifakı’nı Anlattı
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Mahmut Sayık, aynı partiden aday olan Ali Haydar KARA'nın Bozova’da açılan seçim bürosunun açılışına katıldı
Sayık, İftar Davetini Kabul Etti
Sayık, İftar Davetini Kabul Etti
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Mahmut Sayık, iftar davetini geri çevirmedi.
Bilici, İftarını Çocuklarla Açtı
Bilici, İftarını Çocuklarla Açtı
Aile Sosyal Politikalar İl Müdürü Hasan BİLİCİ, çocuk evlerinde kalan çocuklarla iftar yaptı.
HDP, Urfa'yı Karış Karış Dolaşıyor
HDP, Urfa'yı Karış Karış Dolaşıyor
HDP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayları Urfa’nın ilçe ve kırsal kesimlerini adım adım ziyaret ediyor.
'Urfa İçin,Tüm İmkanlarımızı Seferber Edeceğiz'
'Urfa İçin,Tüm İmkanlarımızı Seferber Edeceğiz'
Kudat,İstifa Etti!
Kudat,İstifa Etti!
Tatlıses;Manyak Manyak Odaya Girip...
Tatlıses;Manyak Manyak Odaya Girip...
Dicle Elektrik, Şanlıurfa Ulubağ'da 25 Yıllık Şebekeyi Yeniledi
Dicle Elektrik, Şanlıurfa Ulubağ'da 25 Yıllık Şebekeyi Yeniledi
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
39°C / 23°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:11
Güneş
04:58
Öğle
12:31
İkindi
16:21
Akşam
19:52
Yatsı
21:30
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿