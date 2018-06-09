Advert
Bu haber 09 Haziran 2018 11:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

İl Emniyet Müdürü Şehit Aileleri ve Gazilerle İftar Yaptı

Şanlıurfa İl Emniyet Müdürü Veysel Tipioğlu Şehit aileleri ile iftar yaptı.

Şehit aileleri, ve gazilerle iftar yağan Tipioğlu iftar sonrası yaptığı açıklamada şunları ifade etti; “Şehitlerimizin kıymetli aileleri, kahraman gazilerimiz ve fedakar çalışma arkadaşlarımızla birlikte iftar yaptık.”





 
