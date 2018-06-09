Advert
Bu haber 09 Haziran 2018 10:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Ertürk, Gençlere Seslendi

Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Sedat Ertürk Gençlik Mitinginde vatandaşlarla buluştu. Mikrofonu alan Ertürk’e tezahüratlar yağmaya başladı. Ertürk, “Ak gençlik seninle gurur duyuyor” diye tezahürat eden gençlere “Asıl ben sizinle gurur duyuyorum” diye karşılık verdi.

Ertürk, Gençlere Seslendi

Gençlik Mitinginde konuşma yapan Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Sedat Ertürk, zamanımız çok az, seçime az bir süre kaldı. Daha çok çalışmamız lazım” dedi. 25 Haziranda 14’te 14 yapmanın yolunun gençliğin vereceği destekle sağlanabileceğini ifade Ertürk, miting alanında yaptığı konuşma ile miting alanını dolduran dinleyicilere coşkulu anlar yaşattı.
 
