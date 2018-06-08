Advert
08 Haziran 2018

Eyyübiyeli Üç Bin Yetişkin Okuma Yazma Öğrendi

Tüm Türkiye’de eş zamanlı olarak başlatılan okuma yazma seferberliğinin etkisi, Eyyübiye’de yürütülen Annemden Mektup Var Projesi ile güçlendirildi.

Eyyübiye Kaymakamlığı, İlçe Milli Eğitim Müdürlüğü ve Halk Eğitim Merkezi Müdürlüğü tarafından ortaklaşa yürütülen Annemden Mektup Var Projesi kapsamında 2 bin 917 kişi okuryazar oldu. Eyyübiye’nin 183 noktasında açılan 242 okuma yazma kursu hakkında bilgi veren Eyyübiye İlçe Milli Eğitim Müdürü Ahmet Demir şunları kaydetti: “Sayın Cumhurbaşkanımız ve eşlerinin çağrısıyla okumayazma seferberliği kapsamında Eyyübiye İlçe Milli Eğitim Müdürlüğü olarak ‘Annemden Mektup Var’ projesini düzenledik.  Bu proje çerçevesinde ilçemizde okuma yazma bilmeyen annelerimize ve daha sonra yetişkin olan erkeklere ulaştık. 183 okulumuzda 3 bin vatandaşımızın kurslara kaydı yapıldı. Bu vatandaşların düzenli olarak devamları sağlandı.

‘YAZDIKLARI MEKTUPLARI KİTAP HALİNE GETİRECEĞİZ’

Kursiyerlerimiz an itibariyle okuma yazma kurslarını tamamlayarak okumaya geçtiler. Bu projenin ardından sayın kaymakamımızın annelerimize yazdığı mektup var. Kursiyerler, okuma yazma seferberliği çağrısına uyarak kendi el yazılarıyla kaymakamımıza cevaben bir mektup yazdılar. Bu mektupları bir kitap haline getireceğiz ve daha sonra o kitabı kendilerine hediye edeceğiz. Bundan sonra buna benzer kurslarımız devam edecek.

‘KURSU TAMAMLAYANLAR 2. KADEME OKUMA YAZMA KURSUNDAN YARARLANABİLİRLER’

Okuma yazma bilmeyen vatandaşlarımızı okullara, halk eğitimlere bekliyoruz. Birinci kademe okuma yazma kursunu tamamlayan annelerimize yakın bir zamanda ikinci kademe okuma yazma kursunu açarak kendilerine bir belge vereceğiz. Anneler, çocuklarına ve topluma daha faydalı bir birey haline gelecekler.  Elimizden gelen desteği sağlamaya devam edeceğiz”
Eyyübiyeli Üç Bin Yetişkin Okuma Yazma Öğrendi
