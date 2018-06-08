Advert
Bu haber 08 Haziran 2018 11:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Ertürk, Örencik’i Ziyaret Etti

Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Sedat Ertürk seçim çalışmaları kapsamında yürüttüğü ziyaretlerinde Örencik Köyüne de yer verdi.

Ertürk, Örencik’i Ziyaret Etti

Haliliye ilçesine bağlı ÖRENCİK köyünü ziyaret eden Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili adayı Sedat Ertürk vatandaşların yoğun ilgisinden oldukça memnundu. Köy evlerine davet edilen Ertürk beraberinde gittiği partililerle vatandaşlarla sohbet edip 24 Haziranda desteklerine talip olduklarını dile getirdi.
 

