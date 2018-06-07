Advert
Bakış, Urfa’nın Sorunlarını Ben Çözerim

MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Halil Bakış, Urfa’nın sorunlarını çözmede canla başla çalışacağını ifade ederek, “Nasıl ki erken seçim dedik, nasıl ki bedelli askerlik dedik oldu, Urfa’nın sorunlarını da mecliste dile getirerek çözüme kavuşturacağız” dedi.

Urfa'nın Utanç Tablosunu Bakış Bitirecek

MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Halil Bakış, hummalı seçim çalışmaları döneminde açıklama yaparak “En çok da Urfa’nın sorunları ile mücadele edip çözüme kavuşturacağız” dedi.
 

Meclisteki İlk İşimiz Verdiğimiz Sözleri Tutmak Olacak

Bakış, Urfa’nın utanç tablosunu biz bitireceğiz diyerek “Erken seçim dediğimiz gibi, bedelli dediğimiz gibi, kader mahkûmlarına af dediğimiz gibi mecliste olduğumuzda yol diyecek, su diyecek, elektrik diyecek ve 2018 Türkiye'sinde Urfa'da ki bu utanç tablosu bitsin diyeceğiz.” yorumunda bulundu.
 

Meclisteki İlk İşimiz Verdiğimiz Sözleri Tutmak Olacak

Urfalıların MHP ayağına sıcak baktığını ifade eden Bakış, “Meclise girdiğimizde, Milletvekili adaylık sürecimde bana destek olan ailem, akrabalarım, muhtarlar ve değerli Urfalı kardeşlerime verdiğim sözlerin hepsini tutacağım. Urfa’nın elektrik, yol, su gibi uzun zamandır çözüme kavuşturulamayan sorunları ile aşa çıkmak bizim ilk işimiz olacak. Urfalı kardeşlerimin içi rahat olsun” diyerek seçmenlerin sorunları çözüm noktasına getiren partileri desteklemeleri konusunda uyarıda bulundu.



 
