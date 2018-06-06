Advert
Bu haber 06 Haziran 2018 01:26:37 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Siverek Ticaret Ve Sanayi Odası Chine Homelife Fuarında

Siverek Ticaret ve Sanayi Odası Genel Sekreteri Sayın Yeliz AKIN , oda üyeleri ve personelleriyle 3105.2018-02.06.2018 Tarihleri arasında İstanbul Fuar Merkezi, Yeşilköy'de düzenlenen CIHINA HOMELİFE fuarına Katıldılar. China Homelife fuarı 3 gün süresince tekstil, hazır giyim, kumaş, dekoratif kumaş, ev tekstili, inşaat malzemeleri, ev gereçleri, elektrikli ev aletleri, mobilya, aydınlatma ürünleri,inşaat malzemeleri, hediyelik eşya, mutfak ve banyo armatürleri başta olmak üzere pek çok ürünün yer aldığı kaltılımcı üyelerin profiline ev sahipliği yapan başka hiçbir ülkenin sunamadığını sunmakta ve alıcıların ola nakları ve ihtiyaçlarına göre ihracat yapmaktadır.

