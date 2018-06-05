Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 05 Haziran 2018 18:29:42 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

İl Başkanı Ve Oğul Badıllı’yı Ziyaret Etti

İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa İl Başkanı Rüstem Coşkun, İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı ile birlikte İmam Badıllı’nın seçim bürosuna ziyarette bulundu.

İl Başkanı Ve Oğul Badıllı’yı Ziyaret Etti

Bütün partiler gibi İYİ Parti de Şanlıurfa’da hummalı bir seçim çalışması yürütüyor. Bu kadar yoğunluk arasında vekil adaylarını es geçmeyen İYİ Parti İl Başkanı Rüstem Coşkun ve  İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Hasan Oğul, aynı partiden vekil adayı olan İmam Badıllı’nın seçim bürosuna giderek, Badıllı’yı yalnız bırakmadı.



 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
İl Başkanı Ve Oğul Badıllı’yı Ziyaret Etti
İl Başkanı Ve Oğul Badıllı’yı Ziyaret Etti
İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa İl Başkanı Rüstem Coşkun, İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı ile birlikte İmam Badıllı’nın seçim bürosuna ziyarette bulundu.
Urfa'da Sadece Ciğerciler Değil, Öğrenciler De Gece 2'ye Kadar Açık
Urfa'da Sadece Ciğerciler Değil, Öğrenciler De Gece 2'ye Kadar Açık
Sınavların yaklaştığı şu dönemlerde öğrenciler gece yarılarına kadar kafalarını kitaplardan kaldırmıyor. Şanlıurfa Prestij Özel Öğretim Kursu öğrenciler de gecenin bir yarısına kadar kampa girip çalışmalarını sürdürüyorlar.
Ak Parti İl Teşkilatı Dur Durak Bilmiyor
Ak Parti İl Teşkilatı Dur Durak Bilmiyor
Seçim çalışmalarına tam gaz devam eden Şanlıurfa Ak Parti İl Teşkilatı, yoğun çalışmalarının arasında Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili adayı Dr. Mehmet Fatih Aksoy’un seçim bürosu açılışına katılmayı da ihmal etmedi.
Şantiyede Çalışan Kürtlere Tehdit! Rize Kürtlere Mezar Olacak
Şantiyede Çalışan Kürtlere Tehdit! Rize Kürtlere Mezar Olacak
Rize Ülkü Ocakları Başkanı İhsan Alkan, geçtiğimiz günlerde bazı kişilerce rahatsız edildikleri öğrenilen şantiye çalışanlarını ziyaret etti.
Vekil Adayı Arkadaşları Badıllı'yı Yalnız Bırakmadı
Vekil Adayı Arkadaşları Badıllı'yı Yalnız Bırakmadı
İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı İmam Badıllı partiyi ve amaçlarını anlatmaya devam ediyor. Seçim bürosunda misafirlerini ağırlayan Badıllı, birçok kesimden oldukça iyi yorumlar aldığını ve destek gördüklerini ifade etti.
Çiftkaya, Esnafla Bir Araya Geldi
Çiftkaya, Esnafla Bir Araya Geldi
İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Zuhal Akyol Çiftkaya Şanlıurfa’da esnaf ziyaretlerinde bulundu.
Yanmaz, Vekil Adayları İle Birlikte Kısas Köyünde
Yanmaz, Vekil Adayları İle Birlikte Kısas Köyünde
Saadet Partisi Şanlıurfa Milletvekili adayı Mustafa Niyazi yanmaz Kısas köyüne ziyarette bulundu.
Fakıbaba, Urfa Teşkilatı İle Bir Araya Geldi
Fakıbaba, Urfa Teşkilatı İle Bir Araya Geldi
Gıda, Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanı Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba Ak Parti’nin Urfa teşkilatı ile bir araya gelerek toplantı yaptı.
Akrabasını Yol Ortasında Bacağından Vurdu
Akrabasını Yol Ortasında Bacağından Vurdu
Bir şahıs, alacaklısı olduğu iddia edilen akrabasını ayaklarından vurdu. Yaşı adamın vurulma anı güvenlik kameralarına da yansıdı. İstanbul Bahçelievler’de yaşanan olayda, olay yerine sağlık ekiplerinin gelmesiyle, yaşlı adam hastaneye kaldırıldı.
Vatandaş Özyavuz’a Böyle Destek Verdi
Vatandaş Özyavuz’a Böyle Destek Verdi
Vatandaşlar, MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı İbrahim Özyavuz’a desteklerini gittikleri her yerde gösteriyor. Son olarak arabalarının camlarına afişlerini asan vatandaşlar gittikleri her yerde Özyavuz’u tanıtmayı da ihmal etmiyorlar.
Bakış,Kırçiçek (Gola) köyünü ziyaret etti
Bakış,Kırçiçek (Gola) köyünü ziyaret etti
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Halil Bakış, Kırçiçek (Gola) köyünü ziyaret etti. Bakış’ın geldiğini fark eden mahalle sakinleri, Bakış’ı sloganla karşıladılar.
Sayık, Eyyübiye İlçesi seçim büroları açılışına katıldı
Sayık, Eyyübiye İlçesi seçim büroları açılışına katıldı
Haziran seçimlerine sayılı günler kala Şanlıurfa MHP dur durak bilmeden çalışmalara devam ediyor. Son olarak seçim bürolarının açılışlarına katılan milletvekili adayları son güne kadar canla başla çalışacaklarını ifade ettiler.
Çin'den,Urfa'ya Yardım Eli...
Çin'den,Urfa'ya Yardım Eli...
Urfa'da Dev Operasyon,47 Kişi Tutuklandı!
Urfa'da Dev Operasyon,47 Kişi Tutuklandı!
Urfalılar Dikkat,Alımlar Başladı!
Urfalılar Dikkat,Alımlar Başladı!
Balıklıgöl Devlet Hastanesinde,Bir İlk...
Balıklıgöl Devlet Hastanesinde,Bir İlk...
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
36°C / 19°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:13
Güneş
04:58
Öğle
12:30
İkindi
16:20
Akşam
19:50
Yatsı
21:26
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿