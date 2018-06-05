Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 05 Haziran 2018 11:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Çiftkaya, Esnafla Bir Araya Geldi

İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Zuhal Akyol Çiftkaya Şanlıurfa’da esnaf ziyaretlerinde bulundu.

Çiftkaya, Esnafla Bir Araya Geldi

Şanlıurfa esnaf ziyâretlerini sürdüren Çiftkaya, vatandaş tarafından sevgi ile karşılandı. Çiftkaya, İYİ Parti ile Urfa’nın iyiye gideceğini ifade etti.
 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Çiftkaya, Esnafla Bir Araya Geldi
Çiftkaya, Esnafla Bir Araya Geldi
İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Zuhal Akyol Çiftkaya Şanlıurfa’da esnaf ziyaretlerinde bulundu.
Yanmaz, Vekil Adayları İle Birlikte Kısas Köyünde
Yanmaz, Vekil Adayları İle Birlikte Kısas Köyünde
Saadet Partisi Şanlıurfa Milletvekili adayı Mustafa Niyazi yanmaz Kısas köyüne ziyarette bulundu.
Fakıbaba, Urfa Teşkilatı İle Bir Araya Geldi
Fakıbaba, Urfa Teşkilatı İle Bir Araya Geldi
Gıda, Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanı Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba Ak Parti’nin Urfa teşkilatı ile bir araya gelerek toplantı yaptı.
Akrabasını Yol Ortasında Bacağından Vurdu
Akrabasını Yol Ortasında Bacağından Vurdu
Bir şahıs, alacaklısı olduğu iddia edilen akrabasını ayaklarından vurdu. Yaşı adamın vurulma anı güvenlik kameralarına da yansıdı. İstanbul Bahçelievler’de yaşanan olayda, olay yerine sağlık ekiplerinin gelmesiyle, yaşlı adam hastaneye kaldırıldı.
Vatandaş Özyavuz’a Böyle Destek Verdi
Vatandaş Özyavuz’a Böyle Destek Verdi
Vatandaşlar, MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı İbrahim Özyavuz’a desteklerini gittikleri her yerde gösteriyor. Son olarak arabalarının camlarına afişlerini asan vatandaşlar gittikleri her yerde Özyavuz’u tanıtmayı da ihmal etmiyorlar.
Bakış,Kırçiçek (Gola) köyünü ziyaret etti
Bakış,Kırçiçek (Gola) köyünü ziyaret etti
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Halil Bakış, Kırçiçek (Gola) köyünü ziyaret etti. Bakış’ın geldiğini fark eden mahalle sakinleri, Bakış’ı sloganla karşıladılar.
Sayık, Eyyübiye İlçesi seçim büroları açılışına katıldı
Sayık, Eyyübiye İlçesi seçim büroları açılışına katıldı
Haziran seçimlerine sayılı günler kala Şanlıurfa MHP dur durak bilmeden çalışmalara devam ediyor. Son olarak seçim bürolarının açılışlarına katılan milletvekili adayları son güne kadar canla başla çalışacaklarını ifade ettiler.
Yılmaz’a Karaköprü’den De Destek Geldi
Yılmaz’a Karaköprü’den De Destek Geldi
Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi MYK Üyesi, Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Uzm. Dr. Ömer Çağlar Yılmaz, Karaköprü’deki mesire alanında vatandaşlarla buluşarak Cumhur İttifakından söz etti.
Çin'den,Urfa'ya Yardım Eli...
Çin'den,Urfa'ya Yardım Eli...
Türkiye’nin tanınmış büyük Kuyumcularından ATASAY KUYUMCULUK sahibi adına kurulmuş olan Atasay Kamer Vakfı ile 23. ve 24. Dönem AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili, Avrupa Güvenlik ve İşbirliği Teşkilatı Başkan Yardımcısı olarak görevini başarıyla sürdürmüş, Şanlıurfalı hemşehrimiz Cumhurbaşkanı Başdanışmanı iken Çin Halk Cumhuriyeti Pekin Büyükelçiliği görevine atanan Abdülkadir Emin Önen, mübarek Ramazan ayında fakir ve yoksul aileleri yine unutmadı.
Urfalılar Dikkat,Alımlar Başladı!
Urfalılar Dikkat,Alımlar Başladı!
İŞKUR Şanlıurfa İl Müdürlüğü tarafından 6 aylık geçici işçi alımları için başvurular başladı.
Tatlıses'e,İyi Parti Şoku!
Tatlıses'e,İyi Parti Şoku!
Mobil cihazlardan arama motoru Google'a 'İbrahim Tatlıses' yazanlar, İYİ Parti'nin seçim vaadiyle karşılaştı
Günak,50 Yetimi Sevindirdi...
Günak,50 Yetimi Sevindirdi...
Şanlıurfalı İş adamı ve AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili aday adayı Mehmet Günak, Viranşehir Derneği ile birlikte 50 yetimi sevindirerek onların yüzünü güldürdü.
Çin'den,Urfa'ya Yardım Eli...
Çin'den,Urfa'ya Yardım Eli...
Urfa'da Dev Operasyon,47 Kişi Tutuklandı!
Urfa'da Dev Operasyon,47 Kişi Tutuklandı!
Urfalılar Dikkat,Alımlar Başladı!
Urfalılar Dikkat,Alımlar Başladı!
Balıklıgöl Devlet Hastanesinde,Bir İlk...
Balıklıgöl Devlet Hastanesinde,Bir İlk...
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
32°C / 20°C
Durum
GökGürültülü Sağnak Yağışlı
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:13
Güneş
04:58
Öğle
12:30
İkindi
16:20
Akşam
19:50
Yatsı
21:26
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿