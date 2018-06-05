Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 05 Haziran 2018 12:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Suruç 2 Yıldır Bu Halde

Suruç’un Aligor Mahallesi yolunu kullanılamaz durumda. mahalle sakinleri çile içinde yolu kullandıklarını ifade ederken yetkililerin kendilerini sürekli geri plana ittiğini, sorunlarının halledilmediğini ifade etti.

Suruç 2 Yıldır Bu Halde

Urfa’nın birçok kesimi olduğu gibi Suruç’ta da yol sorunu yaşanıyor. Çalışmaların yapıldığı mahalle yolları eski haline getirilmeden öyle bırakılıyor. Telekom çalışanlarının işlerini bitirip yolu harabe şekilde bıraktığından şikayetçi olan mahalle sakinleri yetkililerin ilgilenmediklerinden dert yakınıyorlar.
 

2 Yıldır Bu Halde

Suruç Aligor Mahallesi yolunda 2 yıl önce çalıma yapan Telekom ekipleri, alt yapı döşemesinden sonra yolu eski halinden daha beter durumda bıraktığı vatandaşlar tarafından iddia ediliyor. Mezarlık yolu üzerinde olan yolun Hülya Ağam İlk Öğretim Okulu’na çıktığı da öğrenilirken, “Öğrenciler çamurlar içinde okula gitmek zorunda kalıyorlar” denildi.
 

Kışın Yağmur, Yazın Toz İçinde

2 yıldır mahalledeki yolun Telekom ekiplerinin çalışmasından sonra hiçbir şekilde onarılmadığı, yazın toz içinde kaldıkları yolda kışın da çamurla boğuştuklarını ifade eden mahalle sakinleri, öğrencilerin ve velilerin şikayetçi olduğu bu durumdan dolayı yetkililerden yardım bekliyor.




 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Ö-HABER
Urfa’daki Karpuzlar Kabak Tadı Vermeye Başladı
Urfa’daki Karpuzlar Kabak Tadı Vermeye Başladı
Urfa’daki çiftçiler kabakla karpuzu aşıladılar. Kelek diye tabir ettiğimiz durumda olan karpuzları alan vatandaşlar her defasında hayal kırıklığına uğradıklarını ifade ederek, karpuz yiyeyemekten şikayetçi oldular. Öte yandan, kabakla karpuz aşılayıp vatandaşa satan bazı çiftçiler, amaçlarının daha çok karpuz üretmek olduğunu söyledi. Aşılanmış karpuz nasıl olur? Bir karpuzun aşılanıp aşılanmadığını nasıl anlayabiliriz? Haberin içeriğinde…
Suruç 2 Yıldır Bu Halde
Suruç 2 Yıldır Bu Halde
Suruç’un Aligor Mahallesi yolunu kullanılamaz durumda. mahalle sakinleri çile içinde yolu kullandıklarını ifade ederken yetkililerin kendilerini sürekli geri plana ittiğini, sorunlarının halledilmediğini ifade etti.
Viranşehirliler, Memleketi Kime Teslim Edecek?
Viranşehirliler, Memleketi Kime Teslim Edecek?
Urfa’nın Viranşehir İlçesine bağlı Yenişehir Mahallesinde bulunan rögar kuyusu çok uzun zamandır kapağı olamadan açık bir şekilde onarılmayı bekliyor. Mahalle sakinleri gittiği kurumlardan muhatap bulamıyor. Seçim arifesinde sorunlarının çözümünü geciktiren yetkililere oldukça kızgın olan mahalle sakinleri, ufak bir sorunu bile çözemeyeceklerse biz oyumuzu nasıl gönül rahatlığıyla verelim” diyorlar. Vatandaşlar, rögar sorununu bile çözemeyenlere memleketi teslim etmek konusunda oldukça endişeliler.
Klimalı Duraklar Urfa Halkının Hizmetine Girdi
Klimalı Duraklar Urfa Halkının Hizmetine Girdi
Şanlıurfa’da duraklar yenilenmeye devam ediyor. Daha önce güneş ve yağmur gibi olumsuz hava şartlarından korumayan durakların durumunu gündeme getirdikten sonra Urfa’da birçok durak yenileme çalışmaları yapılmıştı. Şimdiki durakların ise eskilerinden bir farkı var; klimalı duraklar. Çalışmaların devam ettiği durak yapımlarında yeni sistem olan klimalı duraklar Urfa halkının hizmetine girdi.
Fakıbaba'nın Çok Da Şeyinde Değil
Fakıbaba'nın Çok Da Şeyinde Değil
Gıda, Tarım ve Hayvancılık Bakanı Eşref Fakıbaba, Şanlıurfa’da AK Parti’nin milletvekili adaylarına “Beğenmedik” diyen partililerle ilgili, “Desinler çok da benim şeyimde değil” diye yanıt verdi.
Yeni Sömürü Aracı, Tabakta Yasin-i Şerif...
Yeni Sömürü Aracı, Tabakta Yasin-i Şerif...
İnstagramda ‘Cubbelihocasozleri’ isimli bir sayfa öğrencilerin umutlanmasına sebep oluyor. Para karşılığından dua yazıp gönderen sahte hoca, gönderdiği Arapça yazılı kağıtları öğrencilerin nasıl kullanması gerektiğini de anlatarak, hizmetinin bedelini hesabına yatırmasını talep ediyor.
Konuklular Halk Otobüsü Talep Ediyor
Konuklular Halk Otobüsü Talep Ediyor
Urfa’nın birçok kırsal kesiminde yaşanan en büyük sorunlardan bir tanesi ulaşım… Ulaşım sorunuyla ciddi aksaklıklar yaşayan vatandaşlar belediyeden mahallelerine hizmet edecek halk otobüsü talep ediyor.
Urfa Dipleri Yaşarken Antep Yükseklerden Uçuyor
Urfa Dipleri Yaşarken Antep Yükseklerden Uçuyor
Türkiye en büyük ilk 500 Sanayi Kuruluşu açıklandı. Urfa listede yer edinemedi. Saniye kuruluşları konusunda gelişmiş bir şehir olmamamızın nedenleri vatandaşlar tarafından merak ediliyor. Öte yandan komşumuz olan Antep, Türkiye’de bulunan ilk 500 sanayi kuruluşundan 24 tanesini bünyesinde barındırıyor.
Harran Üniversitesi Yalan Rüzgârı Dizisi Gibi
Harran Üniversitesi Yalan Rüzgârı Dizisi Gibi
2014 yılında üniverstede ilk karaciğer naklî Harran üniversitesinde yapılmıştı. Dönemin başarılı işlerinden birine imza atılmış olan ve Harran Üniversitesi’nde yapılan karaciğer naklinin üstünden 4 yıl geçti. 4 yıl önce yapılan Karaciğer nakli sanki bugün yapılmış gibi basına servis edildi.
Şanlıurfa’da 30 Suriyeli, sınava girmeden doktor oldu!
Şanlıurfa’da 30 Suriyeli, sınava girmeden doktor oldu!
TUS’a veya herhangi bir sınava girmeden hizmete başladığı iddia edilen 30 Suriyeli, vatandaşlar arasında tartışmalara sebep oldu. 4 çocuğunu da kırk kannat okutmaya çalışan bir baba “Biz çocuğumuz üniversiteyi kazansın, bir iş sahibi olabilsin diye canla başla çalışırken Suriyeliler sınava girmeden nasıl doktor olabiliyor?” diye sordu.
Urfalı Vatandaş Oğlunun Gözü Önünde İntihara Kalkıştı
Urfalı Vatandaş Oğlunun Gözü Önünde İntihara Kalkıştı
İş aramak için memleketi Urfa'dan İstanbul'a gelen Halil Demir, iş bulamadığı gerekçesiyle, oğlunun gözü önünde, Galata Köprüsü'nden atlayarak intihar etmek istedi.
Urfalılar İstemiyor. Lahmacun Yapma Makinası Tartışmalara Yol Açtı
Urfalılar İstemiyor. Lahmacun Yapma Makinası Tartışmalara Yol Açtı
Lahmacun yapma makinası Urfalıları karşı karşıya getirdi. Çoğunluğun, makinanın büyük rahatlık olduğunu söylemesine karşın, “Lahmacun dediğin taş fırında pişmeli” yorumları daha ağır bastı. Tartışmalara yol açan lahmacun yapma makinası nedir? Nasıl Kullanılır? Video ile birlikte haberin içeriğinde...
Çin'den,Urfa'ya Yardım Eli...
Çin'den,Urfa'ya Yardım Eli...
Urfa'da Dev Operasyon,47 Kişi Tutuklandı!
Urfa'da Dev Operasyon,47 Kişi Tutuklandı!
Urfalılar Dikkat,Alımlar Başladı!
Urfalılar Dikkat,Alımlar Başladı!
Balıklıgöl Devlet Hastanesinde,Bir İlk...
Balıklıgöl Devlet Hastanesinde,Bir İlk...
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
36°C / 19°C
Durum
Sıcak
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:13
Güneş
04:58
Öğle
12:30
İkindi
16:20
Akşam
19:50
Yatsı
21:26
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿