Bu haber 03 Haziran 2018 16:30:00 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Klimalı Duraklar Urfa Halkının Hizmetine Girdi

Şanlıurfa’da duraklar yenilenmeye devam ediyor. Daha önce güneş ve yağmur gibi olumsuz hava şartlarından korumayan durakların durumunu gündeme getirdikten sonra Urfa’da birçok durak yenileme çalışmaları yapılmıştı. Şimdiki durakların ise eskilerinden bir farkı var; klimalı duraklar. Çalışmaların devam ettiği durak yapımlarında yeni sistem olan klimalı duraklar Urfa halkının hizmetine girdi.

Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi’nin girişimleri ile Urfa’da bulunan duraklar yenilenmeye devam ediyor. Son olarak üstü kapanan duraklardan sonra modern klimalı duraklar da halkın hizmetine sunuldu.
 

Urfa Klimalı Duraklara Kavuştu

Vatandaşı kötü hava şartlarından koruyamayan durakların durumunu gündeme getirdikten sonra üstü kapalı durak yapımı Urfa’nın her noktasında yapılmaya başlanmıştı. Kurak ve sıcak geçen Urfa’da önemli ihtiyaçlardan bir tanesi olan ve birçok şehirde faaliyet gösteren klimalı duraklar sonunda Urfa’ya da uğradı.
 

Klimalı Durakların Enerji İhtiyacı Nasıl karşılanıyor?

Urfa’da bir ilk olan klimalı durakların enerji ihtiyacı güneşten karşılanıyor. Gün boyu güneş enerjisini depo eden bir sistemle çalışan klimalar, vatandaşın yaz aylarında durakta beklerken sıcaktan etkilenmemelerini sağlayacak. 4 bir tarafı kapalı olan duraklar otomatik kapı ile desteklenerek, vatandaşın ihtiyaçlarını karşılamada en iyi alternatif oldu.
 

Vatandaş Çiftçi’ye Teşekkür Etti

Yeni durakları gören vatandaşlar Nihat Çiftçi’nin girişimlerinden dolayı teşekkür etmeyi ihmal etmedi. Daha önce çektikleri durak sıkıntısından sonra son teknoloji olan durakları Urfa’ya getirdiği ve halkın hizmetine sunduğu için oldukça minnettar olan vatandaş, “İşte Başkan İşte Urfa” diyerek aldıkları hizmetten memnun olduğunu dile getirdi.

 
