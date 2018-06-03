Advert
03 Haziran 2018

Aydınlık, Vatandaş CHP'yi Duyduğunda...

Aziz Aydınlık esnaf zor durumda diyerek, “Bu durumun son bulması için 24 haziran da halk sandıkta kendini göstermesi gerekir” dedi.

Aydınlık, Vatandaş CHP'yi Duyduğunda...

CHP Milletvekili Adayı Aziz Aydınlık, basın toplantısı düzenledi. Düzenlenen basın topantısında gazetecilerin sorularını cevaplayan Aydınlık, esnafın zor durum olduğundan bahsetti. Ekonominin kötüye gittiği şu günlerde, düzenin sağlanabilmesi ve insanların evine yiyecek iki lokma ekmeği rahat götürebilmesi için seçim zamanı sandığa gittikleri vakit, ekonomiyi düzeltecek olan partiye oy vermesi gerektiğini ifade etti.

 

Halk CHP'den Umutlu

Aydınlık, çok fazla seçim gördüğünü ve çizgisinden asla kaymadığını ifade etti. Vatandaşlara, esnaflara yapılan ziyaretten oldukça olumlu sonuçlar aldığını ifade eden Aydınlık; “İnsanlar CHP’yi duyduğu vakit iş yerlerinden çıkıp daha onların kapısına yetişmeden bizleri selamlamaya geliyorlar. Halk CHP’den umutlu, biz de onların umudunu boşa çıkarmayacağız” yorumunda bulundu.
 
