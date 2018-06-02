Advert
Konuklular Halk Otobüsü Talep Ediyor

Urfa’nın birçok kırsal kesiminde yaşanan en büyük sorunlardan bir tanesi ulaşım… Ulaşım sorunuyla ciddi aksaklıklar yaşayan vatandaşlar belediyeden mahallelerine hizmet edecek halk otobüsü talep ediyor.

Urfa’nın en büyük sorunlarından bir tanesi ne yazık ki ulaşımdır. Merkezde trafik sorununda dolayı problemler yaşayan vatandaşların yanında, kırsal kesimlerde de halk, otobüs bulamıyor. Olan otobüslerin saatleri ise işlerini aksatıyor.
 

Konuklu Mahallesi Otobüs Talep Ediyor

Konuklu mahallesinde ulaşım sorunu yaşayan vatandaşlar, belediyeden özel halk otobüsü seferi istiyor. Hem maddi olarak hem de zaman bakımından ihtiyaçlarını karşılamada yetersiz olan minibüsler vatandaşın canına tak etmiş durumda.
 

Seçim Vaadi İstemiyoruz

Birçok seçim sürecinde talep ettiklerinin karşılanmamasından dert yakınan Konuklu Mahallesi sakinleri seçim vaatlerinde defalarca halk otobüsü seferleri yapılacağını duyduklarını fakat seçim bittikten sonra taleplerinin hiçe sayıldığını dile getirerek “Seçim vaadi olarak sizlere özel halk otobüsü seferleri düzenleyeceğiz diyen partililer gördük ama hepsi yalan oldu” dedi.
 
