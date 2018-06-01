Advert
01 Haziran 2018

Urfalılar İstemiyor. Lahmacun Yapma Makinası Tartışmalara Yol Açtı

Lahmacun yapma makinası Urfalıları karşı karşıya getirdi. Çoğunluğun, makinanın büyük rahatlık olduğunu söylemesine karşın, “Lahmacun dediğin taş fırında pişmeli” yorumları daha ağır bastı. Tartışmalara yol açan lahmacun yapma makinası nedir? Nasıl Kullanılır? Video ile birlikte haberin içeriğinde...

Urfalılar İstemiyor. Lahmacun Yapma Makinası Tartışmalara Yol Açtı

Yemek kültürü ile sadece Türkiye’de değil dünyaya namını salmış Urfa’da vatandaşlar ayrıma düştü. Lahmacun yapma makinasının gündeme gelmesi ile karşı karşıya gelen Urfalılar, makine işinin lezzeti bozacağını ifade etti.
 

Lahmacun Makinası İşe Yarar Mı?

Teknolojinin son nimeti lahmacun yapma makinası oldu. Bir taraftan hamura iç harcı serilmiş lahmacunlar diğer taraftan pişmiş olarak çıkıyor. Yemek şirketlerinin ve lahmacun fırınlarının tercihleri arasında bulunan lahmacun yapma makinasına Urfa’nın büyük bir çoğunluğu karşı çıkmaya başladı bile. Urfalılar; “Lahmacun makinası işe yaramaz” dedi.

Lezzeti Taş Fırında

damak zevklerine oldukça düşkün olan Urfalı vatandaşlar, taş fırında pişmeyen lahmacunun fabrika lahmacunundan bir farkı olmadığını asıl lezzetini taş fırından aldığını ifade etti.
 

Makine Olan Yerler Tercih Edilmiyor

Konu ile ilgili yapılan sokak röportajında “Taş fırında pişen lahmacun mu yoksa; makinada pişen lahmacunu mu tercih edersiniz?” sorusuna büyük çoğunluk taş fırında pişen lahmacunu tercih ettiklerini söyledi. Makine lahmacununu tercih edenlerin gerekçesi ise hijyen kurallarına uygun olması oldu.

