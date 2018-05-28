Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 28 Mayıs 2018 11:10:18 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Fakıbaba İftar Yemeğinde Azarladı. 'Dinlemiyorsan Defol Git'

Tarım Bakanımız Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba Şanlıurfa El Ruha otelinde katıldığı iftarda konuşma yaptığı sırada kendisini dinlemek istemediğini söyleyen kişiyi kalabalığın içinde "dinlemiyorsan defol git, çık dışarı" diyerek azarladığı iddia edildi.

Fakıbaba İftar Yemeğinde Azarladı. 'Dinlemiyorsan Defol Git'

İddialara göre Tarım Bakanımız Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba katıldığı iftar yemeğinde konuşma yaptı. Konuşma sırasında “Dinlemek istemiyorum” diye bağıran kişiyi azarladı. Fakıbaba, kendisini dinlemek istemeyen kişiye  "dinlemiyorsan defol git, çık dışarı" dediği için Urfalılardan büyük tepki topladı.
 

Fakıbaba, Herkesin Önünde Azarladı

Fakıbaba, milletvekilli adaylarının, teşkilat üyelerinin ve vatandaşların olduğu 300 kişilik iftar yemeğinde sinirlendi. Sinirlenmesinin sebebi olarak kendisini dinlemek istemeyen kişinin bunu yüksek sesle ifade etmesi oldu.
 

Fakıbaba, Kimi Kovdu?

Gördü tanıklarına göre Fakıbaba’nın kovduğu kişi, Urfa'nın Aziz hocası ile birlikte yaptığı islami konferanslarıyla, yokluğu yıllarında gençlere islami şuur aşılayan Abdulkadir İkbal olduğu söylendi.
 

Fakıbaba’ya Da Bu Yakışır

Olay anına tanık olan bir vatandaş, “Helal olsun Sayın Bakan, vatandaşı kovun, azarlayın, hakaret edin, dışarı attırın, size de bu yakışıyor. Sizi belediyeden bakanlığa taşıyan Urfa bunu mu hakediyor?” şeklinde tepki gösterdi.
 

Siyasetçi Dediğin Hoşgörülü Olmalı

iddiaların gündeme düşmesiyle beraber durumun göründüğü gibi olmadığını ifade eden bir vatandaş; "Kim kimi nerde kovmuş? Nasıl kovmuş? Nerden kovmuş? Niçin kovmuş?" şeklinde tepki gösterirken, olaya gelen yorumlardan bir tanesi de "Bu süreçte siyasetçi sakin sabırlı ve hoşgörülü olmalı. Toplumda her türlü tepki gelebilir. Siyasetçinin yapması gereken her türlü tepkiye hoşgörü ile yaklaşmalı. Vatandaşı ikna etmeli." şeklinde oldu.


 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Ö-HABER
Fakıbaba İftar Yemeğinde Azarladı. 'Dinlemiyorsan Defol Git'
Fakıbaba İftar Yemeğinde Azarladı. 'Dinlemiyorsan Defol Git'
Tarım Bakanımız Ahmet Eşref Fakıbaba Şanlıurfa El Ruha otelinde katıldığı iftarda konuşma yaptığı sırada kendisini dinlemek istemediğini söyleyen kişiyi kalabalığın içinde "dinlemiyorsan defol git, çık dışarı" diyerek azarladığı iddia edildi.
Urfa'da 3 engelli Çocuğu İle Yaşam Mücadelesi Veren Baba, Yardım Bekliyor
Urfa'da 3 engelli Çocuğu İle Yaşam Mücadelesi Veren Baba, Yardım Bekliyor
Urfa’daki mülteci ailenin acı durumu ramazan ayında yürekleri burkan cinsten. Çöpten topladığı ekmeklerle oruçlarını tutmaya çalışan aile Urfalılardan yardım bekliyor.
Fakıbaba'dan Pınarbaşı'na Sert Tepki
Fakıbaba'dan Pınarbaşı'na Sert Tepki
24 Haziran'da yapılacak genel seçimlerde, AK Parti'nin milletvekili listesine tepki gösteren Birecik Belediye Başkanı Pınarbaşı, Parti zarar görmesin diye tepkisini yumuşattığını dile getirip, itirazlarından vazgeçmeyeceğini dile getirmişti. Bu açıklamayı gören Fakıbaba, katıldığı televizyon programında Birecik Belediye Başkanı Faruk Pınarbaşı’na tepki gösterdi.
Urfa'ya Millet Bahçesi Kurulacak Mı?
Urfa'ya Millet Bahçesi Kurulacak Mı?
Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, 29 Ekim'de taşınacak olan İstanbul Atatürk Havalimanı'nın yerine 'Millet Bahçesi' yapılacağını açıkladı. Bu açıklamadan sonra Millet Bahçesi nedir? Millet Bahçesi nereye yapılacak? sorularının yanıtı google gibi arama motorlarında aranmaya başlandı. Erdoğan’ın açıklamasından sonra Büyük alanların değerlendirilmesi konusunda en iyi alternatif olan Millet Bahçesi Urfa’ya neden kurulmuyor? diye sorular gelmeye başladı. Üstelik Urfa’da bu projeye uygun terk edilmiş bir alan bile varken…
Urfa'nın Tarihini Değiştirmeye Tenezzül Eden Cahil Kim?
Urfa'nın Tarihini Değiştirmeye Tenezzül Eden Cahil Kim?
Harran Kapısı’nın girişlerinden bir tanesinin isminin yetkililerin tarafından keyfi olarak değiştirilmesi Urfalıları kızdırdı. Milyon yıllık ismi Harran Kapı olan yer Barla Kapısı olarak değiştirilmiş. Kapının ismini görenler gözlerine inanamadığı durum için; tarihi değiştirmeye kimin hakkı var diyerek sitemde bulunsa da konu hakkında büyük bir cahillik yapıldığını ve bunun bir an önce düzeltilmesi gerektiğini vurguladı.
Çam Ağaçlarından Sonra Çınar Ağaçlarını da Hastalık Vurdu
Çam Ağaçlarından Sonra Çınar Ağaçlarını da Hastalık Vurdu
Urfa’da kuruyan çam ağaçlarından sonra aynı sorun çınar ağaçlarında da görülmeye başladı. Çam ağaçlarına hala müdahale edilmediğini dile getiren doğaseverler, bu şekilde giderse çınar ağaçlarının da gözlerinin önünde kuruyup gideceklerini üzülerek dile getirdiler.
Ak Partili Belediye Başkanı, Partisinin Vekil Listesini Protesto Etti
Ak Partili Belediye Başkanı, Partisinin Vekil Listesini Protesto Etti
Birecik Belediye Başkanı Faruk Pınarbaşı, 24 Haziran'da yapılacak genel seçimlerde, AK Parti'nin milletvekili listesine tepki gösterdi. Parti zarar görmesin diye tepkisini yumuşattığını dile getiren Pınarbaşı, itirazlarından vazgeçmeyeceğini de vurguladı.
Urfalı Çiftçi, Bahçesine Girdi Büyük Şok Yaşadı
Urfalı Çiftçi, Bahçesine Girdi Büyük Şok Yaşadı
Şanlıurfa’nın Kabacık köyünde yaşan çiftçi, fıstık bahçesine girdiğinde hayatının şokunu yaşadı. Fıstıklarının kesildiğini gören çiftçi olayı polise bildirdi. Büyük zarar eden çiftçi düşman sahibi olduklarını da bildirerek herkesten şüphelendiğini ifade etti.
TARSİM Havuzuna Girmek İçin Ne Giymek Lazım?
TARSİM Havuzuna Girmek İçin Ne Giymek Lazım?
Kısa adı Tarsim olan Gıda Tarım Ve Hayvancılık Bakanlığı kontrolündeki Tarım Sigortaları Havuzu TARSİM, çiftçilerden aldığı sigorta paralarını keyfine göre kullanıyor.
Abisi AK Parti'de Olduğu İçin İYİ Parti'den İstifa Etti
Abisi AK Parti'de Olduğu İçin İYİ Parti'den İstifa Etti
Şanlıurfa Ak parti Milletvekili adayı Dr. Mehmet Fatih Aksoy'un kardeşi olan Fuat Aksoy iyi parti milletvekili adaylığından istifa etti.
Eyyübiye Devlet Hastanesinde Skandal. 20 Kişi 1 Kişiye...
Eyyübiye Devlet Hastanesinde Skandal. 20 Kişi 1 Kişiye...
Eyyübiye Devlet hastanesinde güvenlik görevlileri vatandaşa saldırdı. Tahmini 20 kişi olduğu iddia edilen güvenlik görevlileri darp ettiği vatandaşın yüzü kanlar içinde olmasına sebep olurken durumu gören diğer vatandaşlar güvenlik görevlilerine oldukça tepki gösterdi.
Soyadını Erdoğan Yapan Suriyeli 9. Sıradan Aday Gösterildi
Soyadını Erdoğan Yapan Suriyeli 9. Sıradan Aday Gösterildi
AKP'nin 'sınırları' zorlayan milletvekili adayı!.. Soyadını Erdoğan, eşinin adını Sümeyye olarak değiştiren Suriyeli Muhammed Erşahuni AKP'den Bursa 9. sıradan aday gösterildi. Milyonlarca Suriyelinin ülkelerine dönmesini bekleyen vatandaş sosyal medyadan Erşahuni'nin aday gösterilmesine tepki gösterirken, AKP'nin Erşahuni'yi aday göstermesi, seçimlerden zaferle çıkılması halinde Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın da sözünü verdiği 'Suriyelilere vatandaşlık' sinyali olarak yorumlandı...
Urfalı Vekil Araştırılmasını İstedi;Kimler Kazandı?
Urfalı Vekil Araştırılmasını İstedi;Kimler Kazandı?
Tatlıses'e Şok;Bir daha İbo’nun elini öpmem
Tatlıses'e Şok;Bir daha İbo’nun elini öpmem
Fakıbaba-İnce Tartışmasında Yeni Gelişme...
Fakıbaba-İnce Tartışmasında Yeni Gelişme...
Bakanlıktan 'Deli Dana' Açıklaması...
Bakanlıktan 'Deli Dana' Açıklaması...
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
34°C / 21°C
Durum
Çok Bulutlu
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:18
Güneş
05:01
Öğle
12:29
İkindi
16:18
Akşam
19:45
Yatsı
21:19
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿