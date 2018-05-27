Advert
Saadet Partisi'ne Saldırı Düzenlendi. Ağır Yaralılar Var

Ankara Konya yolu civarında gece saatlerinde bayraklama çalışması yapan Saadet Partililere saldırı düzenlendi. Polisler olay yerinde ilk müdahaleyi yapan sağlık ekiplerine “Talimat bekliyoruz, almadan hastaneye gidemezsiniz” dedi.

Saadet Partisi'ne Saldırı Düzenlendi. Ağır Yaralılar Var

Ankara Konya yolu civarında gece saatlerinde bayraklama çalışması yapan Saadet Partililere saldırı düzenlendi. Saldırıda 7 kişi yaralanırken Ankara Milletvekili Adayı Mehmet Fethi Öztürk de yaralananlar arasında yer alıyor.
 

Saadet Partisine Düzenlenen Saldırıda Kaç Kişi Yaralandı?

Ankara Konya yolu civarında gece saatlerinde bayraklama çalışması yapan Saadet Partililere saldırı düzenlendi. Saldırıda 7 kişi yaralanırken Ankara Milletvekili Adayı Mehmet Fethi Öztürk de yaralananlar arasında yer alıyor.
 

Saadet Partisine Kimler Saldırdı?

Saldırganların MHP'li bir grup olduğu, saldırganların başında MHP Genel Başkan Yardımcısı ve Ankara Milletvekili Mevlüt Karakaya olduğu ifade ediliyor. Yoğun bakımda tedavi altına alınan Saadet Partisi Ankara Milletvekili Adayı Mehmet Fethi Öztürk ve diğer yaralıların sağlık durumlarının iyi olduğu, tedavilerinin sürdüğü bildirildi.
 

Mehmet Barlas Saadet Partisi’ni Suçladı

Hükümete yakın A Haber kanalında programlar yapan, Sabah gazetesi yazarı Mehmet Barlas'ın oğlu Cemil Barlas, Saadet Partililere yapılan saldırıdan Saadet Partisi'ni sorumlu tuttu.


 
