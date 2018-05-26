Advert
Bu haber 26 Mayıs 2018 16:14:06 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Ömer Ay Esnafları Uyardı

Akçakale Esnaf ve Sanatkârlar Odası Başkanı Ömer Ay, esnaflara müjdeyi verdi. Borçlarda af ve taksitlendirme yapılacak olan kişilerin son başvuru tarihini geçirmemelerini önemle duyuran Başkan Ay, esnafların bunu iyi değerlendirmesi gerektiğini ifade etti.

Esnaf ve sanatkarların, Bağ-Kur, SSK, Maliye borçlarına af ve taksitlendirme geldi. Temmuz aynın sonuna kadar borçlarını yapılandırmaları esnafımızın yararına olacaktır diyen Akçakale Esnaf ve Sanatkârlar Odası Başkanı Ömer Ay, konu ile ilgili şu açıklamalarda bulundu;
 

Borcu Olanlara Önemli Fırsat

“Esnaf sanatkarlarimizin Bağ-kur, SSK, Maliye borçlarını af ve taksitlendirme getirilmiştir. maliye Bağ-kur ve SSK vb. 31.07 2018 tarihine kadar bu kurumlara başvurmaları durumunda tamamını ödemesi durumunda gecikme faizi silinecektir. Taksitlendirme durumunda ise düşük faizli iki ayda bir ödenmek üzere 18 eşit taksitle veya 38 taksitle ödenecektir. Borcu olan üyelerimiz için çok önemli bir fırsattır. Değerlendirmesi kendi yararınadır. Tüm esnaflarımıza duyrulur.”

 
Güncel
CHP'nın Cumhurbaşkanı Adayı İnce, Urfa'ya Geliyor
CHP'nın Cumhurbaşkanı Adayı İnce, Urfa'ya Geliyor
Cumhurbaşkanı Adayı Muharrem İnce, seçim çalışmaları kapsamında Urfa’ya gelip, Urfalılardan oy isteyecek.
Akçakale Esnaf ve Sanatkârlar Odası Başkanı Ömer Ay, esnaflara müjdeyi verdi. Borçlarda af ve taksitlendirme yapılacak olan kişilerin son başvuru tarihini geçirmemelerini önemle duyuran Başkan Ay, esnafların bunu iyi değerlendirmesi gerektiğini ifade etti.
Büyükhatipoğlu, Güven Tazeledi
Büyükhatipoğlu, Güven Tazeledi
Uğur Büyükhatipoğlu TSE Başkan Yardımcılığı’na getirildi. Büyükhatipoğlu, TSE 57. Olağan Genel Kurulu seçimlerinde Yönetim Kuruluna tekrar getirilerek güven tazeledi
Bakış, Eyyübiye Semt Pazarında
Bakış, Eyyübiye Semt Pazarında
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Halil Bakış, Eyyübiye semt pazarına ziyarette bulundu.
Taksiciler, Çiftçi’ye Teşekkür Etti
Taksiciler, Çiftçi’ye Teşekkür Etti
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi, Şanlıurfa Taksiciler Dernek Başkanlığını ziyaret etti.
Mhp Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Özyavuz’a Harran’dan Büyük İlgi
Mhp Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Özyavuz’a Harran’dan Büyük İlgi
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı İbrahim Özyavuz Şanlıurfa’nın kırsal bölgelerined seçim çalışmaları yürüttü. Özellikle Harran ilçesi ve ilçenin kırsal mahallelerine ziyaretlerini sürdüren Özyavuz gittiği her kapıda sevgi ile karşılandı.
Mhp Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayları Eyyübiye’de Cumhur İttifakını Anlattı
Mhp Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayları Eyyübiye’de Cumhur İttifakını Anlattı
MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayları Ali haydar Kara, Ahmet Güllü, İbrahim Halil Arıtürk seçim çalışmaları kapsamında vatandaşlarla bir araya geldi.
Urfa'da Çatışma;3 Ölü!
Urfa'da Çatışma;3 Ölü!
​Şanlıurfa'nın Viramşehir ilçesinde henüz öğrenilemeyen bir nedenden dolayı çıkan silahlı kavgada 3 kişi hayatını kaybederken 3 kişi de yaralandı.
MHP'nin,Urfa Listesi Değişti!
MHP'nin,Urfa Listesi Değişti!
MHP Şanlıurfa 12. Sıra milletvekili adayı İsmet Sarmaca'nın yerine Ahmet Güllü'nün gösterildi.
MHP Şanlıurfa Kadın Kolları Dur Durak Bilmiyor
MHP Şanlıurfa Kadın Kolları Dur Durak Bilmiyor
24 Haziran 2018’de seçim yapılması ile beraber kesinleşen listelerde yer edinen adaylar seçim çalışmaları yapmaya başladı. Şanlıurfa’da ise seçim çalışmalarına hızla başlayan parti MHP oldu.
Türkab Mhp İl Başkanlığını Ziyaret Etti
Türkab Mhp İl Başkanlığını Ziyaret Etti
MHP Şanlıurfa İl Başkanlığı ziyaretçi akınına uğruyor. Yoğun seçim dönemine giren MHP birçok çalışma grubu, kurum ve kuruluş da dahil olmak üzere şahsi ziyaretleri büyük bir keyifle de kabul ediyor.
Urfa'da Kaç Kişi Hakkında İşlem Yapıldı?
Urfa'da Kaç Kişi Hakkında İşlem Yapıldı?
Şanlıurfa Cumhuriyet Başsavcısı Sadi Doğan, Fetullahçı Terör Örgütü/Paralel Devlet Yapılanması (FETÖ/PDY) soruşturmalarına ilişkin son durumu anlatırken, 2 bin 344 kişi hakkında hukuki sürecin sürdüğünü bildirdi.
Urfa'da Çatışma;3 Ölü!
Urfa'da Çatışma;3 Ölü!
MHP'nin,Urfa Listesi Değişti!
MHP'nin,Urfa Listesi Değişti!
Genç Kaleci Davuş,Urfaspor'da!
Genç Kaleci Davuş,Urfaspor'da!
Urfa'da Kaç Kişi Hakkında İşlem Yapıldı?
Urfa'da Kaç Kişi Hakkında İşlem Yapıldı?
