Bu haber 26 Mayıs 2018 02:49:55 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

MHP'nin,Urfa Listesi Değişti!

MHP Şanlıurfa 12. Sıra milletvekili adayı İsmet Sarmaca'nın yerine Ahmet Güllü'nün gösterildi.

MHP'nin,Urfa Listesi Değişti!

24 Haziran seçimlerine Şanlıurfa'da iddia giren Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi'nin milletvekili adayı listesinde değişiklik yapıldı. Dosyasındaki eksikler nedeniyle MHP Şanlıurfa 12. Sıra milletvekili adayı İsmet Sarmaca listeden çıkarılırken, yerine Ahmet Güllü eklendi. 

 
