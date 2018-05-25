Alkan, İmdada Yetişti

Advert
Antep – Urfa istikametinde meydana gelen kaza meydana geldi. Kamyonun devrilmesiyle meydana gelen kaza yerine kurtarma ekipleri ile beraber Şanlıurfa Şoförler Odası Başkanı Mahmut Alkan da intikal etti.

Antep – Urfa yolunda meydana gelen kaza yerine haber aldığı gibi intikal eden Şanlıurfa Şoförler Odası Başkanı Mahmut Alkan, her türlü zorlukta şoförlerin yanında olduğunu bir kez daha gösterdi. Alkan, meydana gelen kaza ile ilgili şunları ifade etti;
 

Şanlıurfa Şoförler Odası Başkanı mahmut Alkan ;

“Gaziantep Şanlıurfa istikametinde otoban da kaza yapan kardeşimize geçmiş dileriz. Şanlıurfa Şöförler Odası olarak herkesin yanında olmak herkesin imdadına yetişmeye devam ediyoruz. Rabbim İyi Hizmet yapmayı nasip etsin. Evimize bir parça helal lokma götürmek için bu çıktığımız yolda rabbim kaza bela göstermesin Allah yar ve yardımcımız olsun.”




 
