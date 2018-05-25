Advert
Beyazgül, Ak Parti İçin Durmak Yok Dedi

Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili adaylığı için İl Başkanlığı görevinden istifa eden Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül, milletvekili aday listesinde yer edinemeyince “nasip değilmiş ancak durmak yok” dedi.

Beyazgül, Ak Parti İçin Durmak Yok Dedi

Ak Parti Şanlıurfa İl Başkanı Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül 2018 Haziran seçimlerinde Ak Partiden milletvekili aday adayı olması için Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’ın da onayı ile il başkanlığından istifa edip aday adaylık başvurusunda bulundu.
 

Beyazgül Listede Yok

Ak Parti Milletvekili aday adaylığı başvurusu yapan yüzlerce insan arasından 14 kişi milletvekili adaylığı için listede yer edindi. Listede yer edinemeyenlerden biri de Beyazgül oldu. Beyazgül konu ile ilgili yaptığı açıklamada şunları ifade etti;
 

Ak Parti İçin Durmak Yok, Yola Devam

“Bilindiği gibi Cumhurbaşkanımızın olurları ile İl Başkanlığından istifa etmiş, milletvekili aday adaylığı için müracaat etmiştim. Nasip değilmiş. Ancak Ak Partimiz için durmak yok yola devam”
 
