Bu haber 25 Mayıs 2018 01:36:32 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Ahmet Maranki hakkında soruşturma Başlatıldı

Küçükçekmece Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığı, katıldığı bir televizyon programındaki sözleri nedeniyle Ahmet Maranki hakkında "basın yoluyla halkı kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik" suçundan soruşturma başlattı.

Maranki; “Belgrad Ormanına Gömdük”

Küçükçekmece Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığından yapılan yazılı açıklamada, Maranki'nin dün akşam bir televizyon kanalında yayımlanan programda "Şayet aksi olursa gidecek hiçbir yerimiz yok. Ben onun için umudum Kaf Dağı'nın arkası 25 Haziran'da... Olmadı zaten o zaman artık Belgrad Ormanı'nda ağacın dibinde talim şeyimizi oraya gömdük. Çıkacağız sokağa artık" şeklinde başlayan ve devam eden sözlerine ilişkin soruşturma başlatıldığı kaydedildi.
 

Maranki Halkı Kin ve Düşmanlığa Sürükledi

Açıklamada, Maranki hakkında, Türk Ceza Kanunu'nun 216/1, 218/1 uyarınca, "basın yoluyla halkı kin ve düşmanlığa tahrik" suçundan soruşturma açıldığı, Maranki'nin şüpheli sıfatıyla ifadeye çağrıldığı, soruşturmanın titizlikle sürdürüldüğü belirtildi.
 
