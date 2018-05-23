Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 23 Mayıs 2018 16:23:57 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Bakış, Sıralamaya Aldırmadan çalışıyoruz

Muhtarların ve aşiretinin güven duyduğu ve onların verdiği destek ile MHP’den aday olan Halil Bakış, listelerin YSK’ya verilmesiyle milletvekili adayı sıralamasına kaçtan girdiği de kesinleşti. Listede kaçıncı sırada yer aldığı belli olan Bakış,"Sıralamaya aldırmadan çalışıyoruz" dedi.

Bakış, Sıralamaya Aldırmadan çalışıyoruz

MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Halil Bakış listede 3. sırada yer aldı. Kesin listelerin YSK’ya verilmesi ile sıralamaları belli olan vekiller çalışmalarına tüm hızıyla başladılar. Bakış’ın 3ç sırada yer alması bir çok kesimi oldukça mutlu etti.
 

Halil Bakış 3. Sırada Yer Almak Önemli Değil

Sıralamasından oldukça memnun olan MHP Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Halil Bakış; “Benim için sıra önemli değil. Biz MHP’yi bütün olarak görüyoruz. Sıralamam 3’te olsa 14’te olsa yine aynı şevkle aynı gayretle çalışmalarımı sürdürürüm. Bizler burada kişisel olarak değil partimizin adı ile, davamız ile yarışa hazırlanıyoruz.” dedi.
 

MHP’nin Hedefi 5 Vekil

MHP Şanlıurfa olarak hedefinin 5 vekil olduğunu ifade eden Bakış; “İlk 3te yer alan adayların işi rahat çalışmalarına gerek yok diye bir algı var. bu algı kişisel amaçlar uğruna aday olanlar için geçerlidir. Bizler MHP olarak bu algıyı saf dışı bırakıp, hedeflerimiz doğrultusunda 1. Sıradan 14. Sıraya kadar olan tüm aday arkadaşlarla sonuna kadar mücadele edeceğiz. Hedefimiz 5 vekil çıkarmak umarım hislerimiz, düşüncelerimiz gerçekleşir” dedi.

 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Bakış, Sıralamaya Aldırmadan çalışıyoruz
Bakış, Sıralamaya Aldırmadan çalışıyoruz
Muhtarların ve aşiretinin güven duyduğu ve onların verdiği destek ile MHP’den aday olan Halil Bakış, listelerin YSK’ya verilmesiyle milletvekili adayı sıralamasına kaçtan girdiği de kesinleşti. Listede kaçıncı sırada yer aldığı belli olan Bakış,"Sıralamaya aldırmadan çalışıyoruz" dedi.
Çokan, Davamız Tektir
Çokan, Davamız Tektir
Şanlıurfa MHP Milletvekili Adayı Vehbi Çokan, adayların açıklandığı toplantıda kendini tanıtarak, MHP’den aday gösterilmenin mutluluğunu yaşadığını ifade ederek, dava uğruna bu yolda hep birlikte hareket edip ilerlediklerini kaydetti.
Yanmaz, Ak Parti'ye Katılmamız İstendi Kabul Etmedik
Yanmaz, Ak Parti'ye Katılmamız İstendi Kabul Etmedik
Saadet Partisi Şanlıurfa İl Başkanlığı görevinde bulunan ve milletvekili adaylığı başvurusundan sonra Saadet Partisi Şanlıurfa milletvekili adayları listesinde 1. Sırada yer alan olan Mustafa Niyazi Yanmaz haftalık gündem değerlendirmesi yaptı.
Korgeneral Çardakçı Şanlıurfa'da
Korgeneral Çardakçı Şanlıurfa'da
Şanlıurfa Valisi Abdullah Erin, bazı inceleme ve birliklerde denetlemelerde bulunmak üzere Şanlıurfa’ya gelen Jandarma Genel Komutan Yardımcısı Korgeneral Ali Çardakçı ve beraberindeki heyeti makamında ağırladı.
Urfa Adayı İstifa Etti!
Urfa Adayı İstifa Etti!
İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili adayı Fuat Aksoy istifa etti.
‘Bizleri üzen ümmetin sessizliğidir’
‘Bizleri üzen ümmetin sessizliğidir’
Şanlıurfa'da sivil toplum kuruluşları, İsrail'in Filistinlere uyguladığı katliamları protesto etti.
CHP,Riske Girmedi;Urfalı Vekil Faktörü...
CHP,Riske Girmedi;Urfalı Vekil Faktörü...
CHP yönetimi, büyük şehirler arasındaki yarışta İstanbul listesinde bölgesel farklılıkları gözetmekle birlikte genel merkezle uyumlu çalışan, geçmiş seçimlerde varlık gösteren siyasetçilere öncelik tanıdı.
Faruk Çelik'in Önünde 3 Yol Var!
Faruk Çelik'in Önünde 3 Yol Var!
Faruk Çelik, Bursa'da siyasetin ağır isimlerinden biri. AK Parti listeleri açıklandığında görüldü ki Çelik'in ismi milletvekili adayları arasında yok...
Tatlıses'le Yapılmış Çiğ Köfte Tadında 15 Paylaşım!
Tatlıses'le Yapılmış Çiğ Köfte Tadında 15 Paylaşım!
İbrahim Tatlıses'in kendisi ve capsleri sosyal medyadan uzaklaşmak bilmiyor. İçkiliydibilmemne ve Aynen Yazık'tan faydalanarak hazırladığımız, en yeni, en komik İbrahim Tatlıses paylaşımları bu içerikte. İyi eğlenceler :)
Vali Erin: Sapık Bir Zihniyet İle Mücadele Ediyoruz
Vali Erin: Sapık Bir Zihniyet İle Mücadele Ediyoruz
Şanlıurfa’nın Halfeti ilçesinde bu yıl üçüncüsü düzenlenen “Geleneksel Meyve Yemekleri Festivali”nde konuşan Şanlıurfa Valisi Abdullah Erin, Ramazan ayı başında Halfeti’de meydana gelen terör saldırısına değinerek önemli mesajlar verdi.
Açık Kapı,Urfa İçin Büyük Şans!
Açık Kapı,Urfa İçin Büyük Şans!
Şanlıurfa Valiliği Açık Kapı birimine başvurarak, okullarının öğretmen masalarının kullanılamayacak halde olduğunu belirten öğretmenlerin sorunu kısa sürede çözüldü.
HRÜ Engelli Öğrencilerin Öğretmenlerini Eğitecek
HRÜ Engelli Öğrencilerin Öğretmenlerini Eğitecek
Harran Üniversitesi Eğitim Fakültesi tarafından öğretmenlere yönelik “Kaynaştırma Sınıfı Öğretmenlerinin İlişkin Bilinçlerinin Arttırılması” eğitimi verilecek.
Korgeneral Çardakçı Şanlıurfa'da
Korgeneral Çardakçı Şanlıurfa'da
Urfa Adayı İstifa Etti!
Urfa Adayı İstifa Etti!
Urfaspor,Kongreye Gidiyor...
Urfaspor,Kongreye Gidiyor...
‘Bizleri üzen ümmetin sessizliğidir’
‘Bizleri üzen ümmetin sessizliğidir’
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
35°C / 22°C
Durum
Çok Bulutlu
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:23
Güneş
05:04
Öğle
12:29
İkindi
16:17
Akşam
19:41
Yatsı
21:13
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿