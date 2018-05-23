Advert
Bu haber 23 Mayıs 2018 03:19:49 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfaspor,Kongreye Gidiyor...

Şanlıurfaspor olağan kongresi 10 Haziran'da yapılacak.

Urfaspor,Kongreye Gidiyor...

 Şanlıurfaspor Yönetim Kurulu olağan kongre kararı aldı. Buna göre; Sarı-Yeşilli ekip için 10 Haziran saat 11.00'de Şair Nabi Kültür Merkezi'nde seçim yapılacak. Eğer kongrede yeterli çoğunluk sağlanmazsa seçim 17 Haziran'a ertelenecek. Seçimde mevcut başkan Emin Yetim'in yeniden başkan adayı olması bekleniyor.
