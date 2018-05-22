Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 22 Mayıs 2018 11:33:16 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Uyuşturucu Davasında Karar Kesinleşti, 4 Yıl Hapis

Oyuncular Çağatay Ulusoy ve Gizem Karaca,'uyuşturucu ticareti yapmak'suçundan 4 yıl 2 ay,şarkıcı Cenk Eren ise aynı suçtan 6 yıl 3 ay hapis cezasına çarptırıldı

Uyuşturucu Davasında Karar Kesinleşti, 4 Yıl Hapis

Ünlü oyuncular Çağatay Ulusoy, 2011 Türkiye ikinci güzeli oyuncu Gizem Karaca, Cemal Hünal, Yusuf Akgün, Ergun Taş, şarkıcı Cenk Eren ile DJ Nuri Kösem, Ayşe Selin Boronkay'ın da aralarında bulunduğu 34 kişinin yargılandığı davada mahkeme 5 yıl sonra kararını açıkladı.
 

Uyuşturucu Ticareti Yapan Ünlülerin Cezaları Belli oldu

Şarkıcı Cenk Eren hakkında uyuşturucu ticareti suçundan 6 yıl 3 ay, DJ Nuri Kösem ile Selin Boronkay hakkında ise 4'er yıl 2'şer ay hapis cezası verildi. Oyuncu Gizem Karaca, Çağatay Ulusoy ile Yusuf Akgün hakkında da uyuşturucu ticareti suçundan 4'er yıl 2'şer ay hapis cezası verildi.ünlü oyuncularÇağatay Ulusoy, 2011 Türkiye ikinci güzeli oyuncu Gizem Karaca, Cemal Hünal, Yusuf Akgün, Ergun Taş, şarkıcı Cenk Eren ile DJ Nuri Kösem, Ayşe Selin Boronkay'ın da aralarında bulunduğu 34 kişinin yargılandığı davada mahkeme 5 yıl sonra kararını açıkladı.
 

Çağatay Ulusoy 4 Yıl Hapis Yatacak

Şarkıcı Cenk Eren hakkında uyuşturucu ticareti suçundan 6 yıl 3 ay, DJ Nuri Kösem ile Selin Boronkay hakkında ise 4'er yıl 2'şer ay hapis cezası verildi. Oyuncu Gizem Karaca, Çağatay Ulusoy ile Yusuf Akgün hakkında da uyuşturucu ticareti suçundan 4'er yıl 2'şer ay hapis cezası verildi.


 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Bölge Müdür Yardımcıları Görevlerine Başladılar
Bölge Müdür Yardımcıları Görevlerine Başladılar
Kahramanmaraş Orman Bölge Müdürlüğü Kilis Orman İşletme Müdürü olarak görev yapmakta iken Şanlıurfa Orman Bölge Müdürlüğüne ataması yapılan Cesim KARADAĞ ve Konya Orman Bölge Müdürlüğü Aksaray Orman İşletme Müdürü olarak görev yapmakta iken Şanlıurfa Orman Bölge Müdürlüğüne ataması yapılan Mehmet TAŞAN yeni görevlerine başladılar.
Akbaş, Yarına Bırakmadı
Akbaş, Yarına Bırakmadı
STK Başkanı Faruk Akbaş Karakoyun Mahallesine gıda yardımında bulundu. Bütün işlerini erteleyip ihtiyaç sahiplerine ulaştıran Akbaş, açıklamalarıyla duygulandırdı.
Uyuşturucu Davasında Karar Kesinleşti, 4 Yıl Hapis
Uyuşturucu Davasında Karar Kesinleşti, 4 Yıl Hapis
Oyuncular Çağatay Ulusoy ve Gizem Karaca,'uyuşturucu ticareti yapmak'suçundan 4 yıl 2 ay,şarkıcı Cenk Eren ise aynı suçtan 6 yıl 3 ay hapis cezasına çarptırıldı
Çelik,Listeye Alınmadı...
Çelik,Listeye Alınmadı...
AK Parti Şanlıurfa 26.Dönem Milletvekili Faruk Çelik, 24 Haziran 2018 seçimlerinde AK Parti Bursa’dan Milletvekili Aday listesine giremedi.
Papaz Andrew Craig ve OSM!
Papaz Andrew Craig ve OSM!
​Terör örgütleri adına suç işlediği ve casusluk iddiasıyla 35 yıla kadar hapsi istenen tutuklu sanık ABD uyruklu din adamı Andrew Craig Brunson'ın bağlantısı olduğu öne sürülen bazı isimlerin, FETÖ'nün sözde üst düzey yöneticilerinden olması dikkati çekiyor.
Urfa'da,Belediye Başkanı Tahliye Edildi!
Urfa'da,Belediye Başkanı Tahliye Edildi!
Geçen yıl PKK'ya yönelik olarak yapılan operasyonda tutuklanan Viranşehir DBP Belediye Başkanı Emrullah Cin, 7 yıl 3 ay 15 gün hapis cezası verilerek tahliye edildi.
Urfa Denetmeniydi,Üstü Çizildi!
Urfa Denetmeniydi,Üstü Çizildi!
CHP Trabzon Milletvekili ve Şanlıurfa denetmen milletvekili Haluk Perşen, liste dışı kaldı.
Urfa Usulü,Çiğköfte Nasıl Yapılır?
Urfa Usulü,Çiğköfte Nasıl Yapılır?
Çiğköfte deyince akıllara gelen iki şehir vardır; Şanlıurfa ile Adıyaman. Damak tadına göre çiğ köfte etli ya da etsiz olarak yapılabilir. Karbonhidrat, protein ve yağ işte çiğköfte bunlardan oluşur. Peki etli ve etsiz çiğ köfte kaç kaloridir? İşte hem iki farklı enfes çiğ köfte tarifi hem de çiğköfte kalorisi...
Urfa Aday Adayları Belli Oldu!
Urfa Aday Adayları Belli Oldu!
İYİ Parti'nin Yüksek Seçim Kuruluna (YSK) teslim ettiği 27. Dönem milletvekili aday listeleri belli oldu.
Viranşehir’in Tarihi Yeniden Yazılıyor
Viranşehir’in Tarihi Yeniden Yazılıyor
Kilis 7 Aralık Üniversitesi Dr. Öğr. Üyesi ve 27. Dönem Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Adayı Halil Özşavlı Viranşehir’in tarihini yeniden yazmaya hazırlanıyor.
Durmuş'tan,Urfa Aday Adaylarına Tebrik...
Durmuş'tan,Urfa Aday Adaylarına Tebrik...
Şanlıurfa Ak Parti Milletvekili Aday Adayı Süleyman DURMUŞ,Bugün Açıklanan Listede Bulunan 14 Vekil Adayını Tebrik Ederek,Urfalı Hemşerilerine Teşekkür Etti
HARÜSEM,Bu Sefer Emlakçılar İçin Harekete Geçiyor
HARÜSEM,Bu Sefer Emlakçılar İçin Harekete Geçiyor
Şanlıurfa’da birçok meslek dalında verdiği sertifikalı eğitimlerle adından söz ettiren Harran Üniversitesi Sürekli Eğitim Uygulama ve Araştırma Merkezi (HARÜSEM) bu kez emlakçılara mesleki eğitim verecek.
Çelik,Listeye Alınmadı...
Çelik,Listeye Alınmadı...
Papaz Andrew Craig ve OSM!
Papaz Andrew Craig ve OSM!
Urfaspor Hızlı Başladı!
Urfaspor Hızlı Başladı!
Urfa'da,Belediye Başkanı Tahliye Edildi!
Urfa'da,Belediye Başkanı Tahliye Edildi!
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
34°C / 21°C
Durum
Çok Bulutlu
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:24
Güneş
05:05
Öğle
12:29
İkindi
16:17
Akşam
19:40
Yatsı
21:12
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿