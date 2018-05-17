Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 17 Mayıs 2018 11:58:38 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Tedavisi Biten Pelikan Doğaya Salındı

Şanlıurfa Doğa Koruma ve Milli Parklar Genel Müdürlüğü bünyelerine bağlı olan Gölpınar Yaban Hayvanı Kurtarma ve Rehabiltasyon merkezi hayvanları rehabilite etme işlerine tam gaz devam ediyor.

Tedavisi Biten Pelikan Doğaya Salındı

Doğada yaralanan ve rehabilite edilmek üzere Şanlıurfa Doğa Koruma ve Milli Parklar Genel Müdürlüğü bünyelerine bağlı olan Gölpınar Yaban Hayvanı Kurtarma ve Rehabiltasyon Merkezinde bulunan pelikanın tedavisi tamamlandı.  Tedavisinin tedavisi biten pelikan doğaya bırakıldı.



 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Güncel
Tedavisi Biten Pelikan Doğaya Salındı
Tedavisi Biten Pelikan Doğaya Salındı
Şanlıurfa Doğa Koruma ve Milli Parklar Genel Müdürlüğü bünyelerine bağlı olan Gölpınar Yaban Hayvanı Kurtarma ve Rehabiltasyon merkezi hayvanları rehabilite etme işlerine tam gaz devam ediyor.
Salih Mirzabeyoğlu Hayatını Kaybetti
Salih Mirzabeyoğlu Hayatını Kaybetti
Kamuoyunda 'Salih Mirzabeyoğlu' olarak tanınan Salih İzzet Erdiş'in hayatını kaybetti. Geçen günlerde Erdiş'in beyin ölümü gerçekleşmişti.
Beyazgül, Yaralı Mehmetçiği Ziyaret Etti
Beyazgül, Yaralı Mehmetçiği Ziyaret Etti
Ak Parti Şanlıurfa Eski İl Başkanı, Ak Parti Milletvekili Aday Adayı Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül Halfeti İlçe Başkanı Canan Onur Seyyar ile birlikte terör saldırısı sonucu yaralanan Mehmetçiği hastanede ziyaret ettiler.
Şanlıurfa’ya Hayran Kaldılar
Şanlıurfa’ya Hayran Kaldılar
İçişleri Bakanlığı tarafından uygulanan Biz Anadoluyuz Projesi kapsamında batıdan doğuya gerçekleşen ziyaretlerde İstanbul Başakşehir, Çekmeköy, Ümraniye ve Küçükçekmece’den gelen 174 öğrenci ve 21 görevli Şanlıurfa’da konuk edildi.
Çoskun Urfa'dan,MEB'e çağrıda Bulundu...
Çoskun Urfa'dan,MEB'e çağrıda Bulundu...
Eğitim-Bir-Sen Millî Eğitim Bakanlığı’na başvurarak, isteğe bağlı yer değişikliği işlemleri çerçevesinde Sosyal Bilgiler ve Coğrafya öğretmenlerinin hizmet sürelerinin hesabında 31 Ekim 2018 tarihinin esas alınması noktasında düzenleme yapılmasını talep etti.
Hilvan da 19 Mayıs Gençlik Yürüyüşü Düzenlendi
Hilvan da 19 Mayıs Gençlik Yürüyüşü Düzenlendi
19 Mayıs Atatürk'ü Anma Gençlik ve Spor Bayramı münasebetiyle Hilvan da gençlik yürüyüşü düzenlendi.
Saldırı Sonrası Urfa'ya Geldi...
Saldırı Sonrası Urfa'ya Geldi...
Şanlıurfa Valisi Abdullah Erin, Şanlıurfa’nın Halfeti ilçesine bağlı Yukarı Göklü Jandarma Karakol Komutanlığı’na bölücü terör örgütü tarafından gerçekleştirilen roketli saldırı sonrası, Jandarma Bölge Komutanı Tümgeneral Halis Zafer Koç ve Garnizon Komutanı Tuğgeneral İsmail Hakkı Köseali ile birlikte olay yerinde incelemelerde bulundu.
Ramazan Ayı Sadece Oruç Tutma Değil Paylaşma Ayıdır
Ramazan Ayı Sadece Oruç Tutma Değil Paylaşma Ayıdır
Ceylanpınar Belediye Başkanı Menderes Atilla, Ramazan ayı dolayısıyla bir mesaj yayımladı.
Urfa'da Terör Saldırısı,Vali Erinden Açıklama!
Urfa'da Terör Saldırısı,Vali Erinden Açıklama!
Şanlıurfa Valisi Abdullah Erin, 15 Mayıs 2018 Salı günü saat 22.00 sularında bölücü terör örgütü mensuplarınca roketli saldırı düzenlenen Halfeti ilçesine bağlı Yukarı Göklü Jandarma Karakolu’na giderek incelemelerde bulundu.
Bayık, Engellileri ve Ailelerini Ziyaret Etti
Bayık, Engellileri ve Ailelerini Ziyaret Etti
'Hiçbirimizin yarın için garantisi yoktur'
HRÜ Teknik Bilimler MYO’da Taş Atölyesi ve Sergisi Açıldı
HRÜ Teknik Bilimler MYO’da Taş Atölyesi ve Sergisi Açıldı
Harran Üniversitesi Teknik Bilimler Meslek Yüksekokulunda Mimari restorasyon taş bahçesi ve taş atölyesi açılışı yapıldı.
Başkan Peltek'e Bir Görev Daha...
Başkan Peltek'e Bir Görev Daha...
Şanlıurfa Ticaret ve Sanayi Odası (ŞUTSO) Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı İ.Halil Peltek, Türkiye Odalar ve Borsalar Birliği (TOBB) Yüksek Koordinasyon Kurulu üyeliğine seçildi.
Şanlıurfa’ya Hayran Kaldılar
Şanlıurfa’ya Hayran Kaldılar
Çoskun Urfa'dan,MEB'e çağrıda Bulundu...
Çoskun Urfa'dan,MEB'e çağrıda Bulundu...
Hilvan da 19 Mayıs Gençlik Yürüyüşü Düzenlendi
Hilvan da 19 Mayıs Gençlik Yürüyüşü Düzenlendi
Saldırı Sonrası Urfa'ya Geldi...
Saldırı Sonrası Urfa'ya Geldi...
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
32°C / 19°C
Durum
Parçalı Bulutlu
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:30
Güneş
05:08
Öğle
12:28
İkindi
16:16
Akşam
19:36
Yatsı
21:06
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿