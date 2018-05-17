Advert
5 Metre Derinliğindeki Sarnıça Düşen İnek, Böyle Kurtarıldı

Karaköprü İlçesine bağlı Yoğunburç Köyünde büyükbaş hayvan sarnıça düştü. 5 metre derinliğinde olan sarnıça düşen hayvanı kurtarmak sanıldığı kadar kolay olmadı

Yoğunburç Köyünde büyükbaş hayvanlarıyla ilgilenen bir çiftçi, ineğinin sarnıça düştüğünü gördü. Derinliği fazla olan sarnıçtan tek başına çıkarmasının imkânsız olduğunu gören vatandaş, itfaiye haber verdi.

İtfaiye Yoğun Çaba Sarf Etti

Aldıkları ihbar sonucu Yoğunbaş köyüne gelen itfaiye ekipleri ineği düştüğü sarnıçtan çıkarabilmek için yoğun çaba sarf etti. Ekiper, ineğin gövdesine bağladıkları ip ile sarnıçtan çıkmalarını sağladı.
 

Sahibine Teslim Edildi

İneğin gövdesine bağlanan ip ile sarnıçtan çıkarılan hayvan sahibine teslim edildi. Düşme sonucu ineğin ayağında yaralanmalar meydana geldiği tespit edildi. Açık olan sarnıç için önlemler alınabilmesi için gerekli mercilere başvuru yapacaklarını dile getiren köy halkı ise daha büyük sorunlarla karşılaşmamak adına durumu gerekli yerlere bildireceğiz ifadelerini kullandı.





 
