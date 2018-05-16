Advert
11 Nisan Külliyesi Çöktü, 2 İşçi Ağır Yaralı

Yapımı devam eden 11 Nisan Külliyesi, kubbesine beton döküldüğü sırada çöktü. İşçiler yıkılan kubbenin altında kaldılar. Olay yerinde bulunanlar itfaiye ve sağlık ekiplerine haber vererek, yaralıları kurtarmak için çalışma başlattı.

Urfa’nın Haliliye ilçesine bağlı Bamyasuyu Mahallesi’nde yapımına devam eden 11 Nisan Külliyesi çöktü. Enkaz altında kalan birçok işçi AFAD, itfaiye ekipleri tarafından kurtarılarak sağlık görevlilerine sevk edildi.
 

11 Nisan külliyesi'nin kubbesinin çökmesi sonucu 6 işçi enkaz altında kaldı. Enkazında kalan işçiler sağlık ekiplerince hastaneye sevk edildi. Hastanede tedavilerine başlanılan 6 işçiden 4'ü hakkında iyi haberler gelirken, durumu ağır olan 2 kişinin hayati tehlikesinin devam etti bilgisi geldi.
 

11 Nisan Külliyesi’nde Osmanlı Mimarisini yaşatacakaları dile getirilmişti. Osmanlı Mimarisinin yaşatılacağı düşünülen külliyenin neden çöktüğü ile ilgili henüz bir bilgi gelmezken, daha önce kubbenin simetriğinin bozuk olduğu mühendisler tarafından konuşulmuş fakat büyük tepkilere neden olacağı düşünüldüğünden dile getirilmemişti.




 

Ekipler Hazır Bekliyor

Edinilen bilgiye göre, Şanlıurfa'nın Haliliye ilçesine bağlı Bamyasuyu Mahallesi’nde yapımı devam eden 11 Nisan Camii’nin çöken kubbesinin enkazı ekipler tarafından kaldırılmaya başlandı. Yeni bir çökmeye karşı itfaiye, AFAD ve sağlık ekipleri bölgede hazır bekletildi.







 
