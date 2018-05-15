Advert
Bu haber 15 Mayıs 2018 12:09:24 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Aday Adayı Yaşamını Yitirdi

Şanlıurfa'da bir hafta önce 2 otomobilin çarpışması sonucu meydana gelen kazada ağır yaralanan Ak Parti milletvekili aday adayı Hülya Kaymaz, tedavi gördüğü hastanede hayatını kaybetti.

AK Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Aday Adayı Yaşamını Yitirdi

Geçen hafta geçirdiği trafik kazasında ağır yaralanarak hastaneye kaldırılan Şanlıurfa ASPİM'de Görev yapan, AK Parti Şanlıurfa milletvekili aday adayı Hülya Kaymaz, Mehmet Akif İnan Eğitim ve Araştırma Hastanesinde bir haftadır süren yaşam savaşını kaybetti.
 

Otomobiller Çarpışmıştı

7 Mayıs'ta Necmettin Cevheri Bulvarı 15 Temmuz Şehitler Köprüsü'nde, Beşir Y.'nin kullandığı 34 AN 2237 plakalı otomobil ile Ak Parti Şanlıurfa milletvekili aday adayı Hülya Kaymaz'ın yönetimindeki 63 B 7127 plakalı otomobil çarpıştı.
 

Ak Partili Milletvekili Aday Adayı Kurtarılamadı

Kazada yaralanan iki aracın sürücüleri hastaneye kaldırıldı. Mehmet Akif İnan Eğitim ve Araştırma Hastanesi'nin yoğun bakım serviste tedaviye alınan yaralılardan Hülya Kaymaz, bugün kurtarılamayarak yaşamını yitirdi.
 

Yarın Toprağa Verilecek

Kaymaz’ın cenazesi, Şanlıurfa Adli Tıp Kurumundaki otopsi işlemlerinin ardından yakınlarına teslim edilecek. 44 yaşındaki Kaymaz’ın yarın toprağa verileceği öğrenildi.


 
