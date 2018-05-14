Advert
Bu haber 14 Mayıs 2018 09:22:09 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa'da Sahte Şampuan Alarmı

Şanlıurfa’da Seyyar satıcılara yönelik başlatan uygulamada, Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediyesi Zabıta Daire Başkanlığı’na bağlı zabıta ekipleri, sahte şampuan ele geçirdi.

Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediyesine bağlı zabıta ekipleri, seyyar satıcılara yönelik uygulama başlattı. Kentin en işlek caddeleri ve çarşılarında gelişi güzel seyyar satıcılık yapanlara yönelik başlatılan uygulama kapsamında, çok sayıda sahte şampuan ele geçirildi.
 

Sahta Şampuanlar İmha Edildi

Uygulama sırasında sahte oldukları anlaşılan şampuanlara, zabıta ekipleri tarafından el konuldu. Zabıta merkezinde sayımı yapılan şampuanlar imha edildi. Vatandaşların sağlığını hiçe sayarak, orijinal ürünlerin aynısı gibi satışa sunulan şampuanların sulandırıldığı tespit edildi.
 

Denetime Devam Edilecek

Büyükşehir Belediyesi Zabıta Dairesi Başkanlığı, halk sağlığına zararlı ürünlerin toplatılması ve halk sağlığını korumaya yönelik yapılan denetimlerin devam edeceği belirtti. Durumdan haberdar olan vatandaşlar ise sadece Tarihi Hanlar bölgesinde yapılan denetimlerden memnun kalırken, ekiplerin büyük küçük demeden Urfa’da faaliyet gösteren bu tarz iş yerlerini de denetlemesi konusunda istekte bulundu.





 
Urfa'da Sahte Şampuan Alarmı
Urfa'da Sahte Şampuan Alarmı
Şanlıurfa'da Seyyar satıcılara yönelik başlatan uygulamada, Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediyesi Zabıta Daire Başkanlığı'na bağlı zabıta ekipleri, sahte şampuan ele geçirdi.
