Bu haber 13 Mayıs 2018 23:56:18 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa'da Facia,Kimlikleri Belli Oldu!

Şanlıurfa'da günlerdir yağan yağmur birikintilerinin yol açtığı gölet aynı aileden 4 kişinin ölmesine yol açtı.

KİMLİKLERİ BELLİ OLDU

Saat 16.00 sıralarında Viranşehir istikametinden şanlıurfa istikametine hareket halinde olan 16 p 9996 plakalı araç karakaş mevkisinde şoförün direksiyon hakimiyetini kaybetmesi ile yolun sağ tarafında bulunan yağmur suyu birikintisinin yol açtığı gölletin içine takla atarak düşmesi sonucu araçta bulunan 7 şahıstan 4 ü ( ali irgin , mehmet irgin, remziye irgin ve ayşe irgin) boğularak hayatını kaybetmiş diğer 3 ( erkan irgin, vedat irgin ve nuran irgin ) şahıs tıp fakültesinde yoğun bakıma alındı.

 İLK MÜDAHALE JANDARMADAN

Olay yerine ilk müdahaleyi jandarma ekipleri yaptı. Kurtarma ekipleri İrgin ailesine ulaştı ve hastanelere sevk ettirildi. Hastaneye kaldırılanlardan 3 kişinin hayatı tehlikesi devam ediyor.

 
