Urfaspor Başarabilecek mi?,Hazırlıklar Başladı...

Bu haber 12 Mayıs 2018 20:28:12 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Şanlıurfaspor, Play-Off çeyrek final 2. Maçında deplasmanda karşılaşacağı Gümüşhanespor maçının hazırlıklarını sürdürüyor.

URFASPOR İLK MAÇTA GÜMÜŞHANE İLE BERABERE KALMIŞTI

Sar-Yeşilli takım, TFF 2. Lig Beyaz Grup Play-Off çeyrek finalde Gümüşhanespor ile oynayacağı rövanş maçını 14 Mayıs Pazartesi günü saat 16.00’da deplasmanda oynayacak. İlk maçta Gümüşhanespor ile 2-2 berabere kalan takımımız, turu geçebilmek için bu maça mutlak galibiyetle hazırlanıyor. Bugünkü antrenmana düz koşu ve ısınma hareketleri ile başlayan oyuncular, daha sonra 5’e 2 dar alanda pas çalışması yaptı.  Teknik Direktör Ahmet Taşyürek yönetiminde yapılan idman, taktik çalışma ile sona erdi. Antrenmanı Kulüp Başkan Vekili M. Giray Küçük de izledi.

GÜMÜŞHANE İÇİN YOLA ÇIKILACAK

Bu arada Urfaspor, Play-Off karşılaşması için yarın Gümüşhane’ye gidecek.
