Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 12 Mayıs 2018 20:24:01 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfalı LO İle Geliyor,‘Urfa Ağlar Ben Ağlarım’

Uzun süren bir aranın ardından Mahmut Tuncer’den sevenlerine albüm sürprizi geldi.

Urfalı LO İle Geliyor,‘Urfa Ağlar Ben Ağlarım’

TUNCERİM YENİ ALBÜMÜNDE BAKKAL AMCA SÜRPRİZİ

“Lo By  Mahmut Tuncer” albümünde toplam 11 şarkı bulunuyor. Albüm içerisinde Mahmut Tuncer’in vazgeçilmezlerinden; Bakkal Amca’nın yepyeni versiyonu da yer alıyor. 

DÜZENLEME SEVİM'DEN

Albümün diğer şarkılarından; Sensiz Yaşayamam, Kime Ne Faydası Var ve Şişmanım şarkılarının sözü ve müziği Mahmut Tuncer imzası taşıyor. Sevenlerinin uzun süren bekleyişine albüm ile cevap veren Mahmut Tuncer; bu yaz çok eğlendirecek gibi görünüyor. Albümün prodüktörlüğünü Şerif Kayran üstlenirken, albüm içerisindeki tüm düzenlemeler ise Müslüm Sevim tarafından yapıldı.

TUNCER'İN ÇIKIŞ ŞARKISI URFA OLACAK

Mahmut Tuncer; albümün çıkış şarkısı olan ‘Urfa Ağlar Ben Ağlarım’ şarkısına Urfa’da klip çekti. Klipte; Mahmut Tuncer’in çocukluğundan, gençliğine nasıl bir değişim içerisinde olduğunu da görüyoruz. 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Magazin
Urfalı LO İle Geliyor,‘Urfa Ağlar Ben Ağlarım’
Urfalı LO İle Geliyor,‘Urfa Ağlar Ben Ağlarım’
Uzun süren bir aranın ardından Mahmut Tuncer’den sevenlerine albüm sürprizi geldi.
Sapir;Aşk Mesajları Geliyor,Hecanlanıyorum!
Sapir;Aşk Mesajları Geliyor,Hecanlanıyorum!
“O Ses İsrail”de seslendirdiği İbrahim Tatlıses’in “Haydi Söyle” şarkısıyla birinci olan Sapir Saban’la ilk kez geldiği İstanbul’da buluştuk İsrail devletinin 70. yıldönümü nedeniyle Hilton Oteli’nde konser veren Saban, “İbrahim Tatlıses’le tanışmayı çok isterdim” dedi.
Urfalı Türkücü,Tuncer “LO” İle Geliyor!..
Urfalı Türkücü,Tuncer “LO” İle Geliyor!..
Ünlü türkücü Mahmut Tuncer’den uzun bir aradan sonra albüm sürprizi geldi. Sevenlerinin uzun bekleyişine 11 parçalık albümle son veren sevilen türkücü, 8 Mayıs’ta çıkacak albümü ‘Lo By Mahmut Tuncer’ ile bu yaz çok eğlendirecek gibi görünüyor.
Tatlıses itirafı: Format gereği öyle yaptık
Tatlıses itirafı: Format gereği öyle yaptık
İbo Show'a katıldığı dönemde İbrahim Tatlıses ile arasında geçen diyalogla ilgili açıklama yapan Tuğba Ekinci, "Şov programı olduğu için diyaloglar format gereğiydi" dedi.
Tatlıses,Müjdeyi Verdi!
Tatlıses,Müjdeyi Verdi!
İbrahim Tatlıses, Afrin’deki askerlerimize moral için düzenlenen Hatay ziyaretinde okuduğu “Yaylalar” türküsü için 9 yıl aradan sonra stüdyoya girdi. Ünlü türkücü böylece hayatının ilk single’ına imza atmış oldu.
İbrahim Tatlıses'i kızdıran yorum!
İbrahim Tatlıses'i kızdıran yorum!
İbrahim Tatlıses'in şarkıcı olan oğlu İdo'nun bir gece kulübünde şarkı söylerken çekilmiş videosunu kendi hesabından takipçileri ile paylaştı.
Nisan ayının en çok konuşulan ünlüsü İbrahim Tatlıses
Nisan ayının en çok konuşulan ünlüsü İbrahim Tatlıses
Nisan ayında magazin ve sanat dünyasının en çok konuşulan ünlü isimleri belirlendi. Ay boyunca en çok konuşulan isim İbrahim Tatlıses oldu. Yıllardır albüm çıkarmayan Tatlıses, son dönemde siyasal çıkışlarıyla haber oluyor.
Mağdur Dilan Çıtak Tatlıses...!
Mağdur Dilan Çıtak Tatlıses...!
İbrahim Tatlıses’in kızı Dilan Çıtak Tatlıses, önceki gün kendisi gibi şarkıcı olan nişanlısı Levent Dörter'le birlikte bir AVM'de objektiflere yansıdı
O isimden Akşener'e sert tepki: Ne kadar sığ...
O isimden Akşener'e sert tepki: Ne kadar sığ...
Hatay gezisine giden isimler arasında yer alan Emel Müftüoğlu yapılan eleştirilere ve Meral Akşener'e sert çıktı
'Çukur'da neler oluyor? Büyük düşüş
'Çukur'da neler oluyor? Büyük düşüş
Show TV'de yayınlanan 'Çukur' dizisinde son üç haftadır reyting kaybı yaşanıyor. Başrollerinde Aras Bulut İynemli ve Dilan Çiçek Deniz'in yer aldığı yapım, iki haneli rakamlardan tek haneli reytinge düştü.
Tatlıses'ten 'İnsanlık Suçu'na Övgü!
Tatlıses'ten 'İnsanlık Suçu'na Övgü!
Kanal D'nin yeni dizisi İnsanlık Suçu, İmparator İbrahim Tatlıses'ten övgü aldı. Tatlıses diziyi soluksuz izlediğini söyleyerek oyunculara övgü yağdırdı.
Küsler Barışacak mı?,İlk Adım Akalın'dan...
Küsler Barışacak mı?,İlk Adım Akalın'dan...
Demet Akalın, Mehmetçiğe moral için Hatay’a giden İbrahim Tatlıses’le yaşadığı polemiğin ardından, sanatçıya zeytin dalı uzattı.
Urfaspor Başarabilecek mi?,Hazırlıklar Başladı...
Urfaspor Başarabilecek mi?,Hazırlıklar Başladı...
Urfalı LO İle Geliyor,‘Urfa Ağlar Ben Ağlarım’
Urfalı LO İle Geliyor,‘Urfa Ağlar Ben Ağlarım’
Vali Erin;İlk Mimar Annedir...
Vali Erin;İlk Mimar Annedir...
Erkuş'tan Hemşire Alımı Müjdesi...
Erkuş'tan Hemşire Alımı Müjdesi...
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
22°C / 13°C
Durum
Kuvetli Sağnak Yağışlı
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:36
Güneş
05:13
Öğle
12:28
İkindi
16:15
Akşam
19:32
Yatsı
21:00
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿