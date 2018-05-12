Advert
MHP SİM Başkanı Belli Oldu

Genç Siyasetçi Dr. Mehmet İnat seçim İletişim Merkezi Başkanlığına getirildi.

MHP SİM Başkanı Belli Oldu

 Genç Siyasetçi Dr. Mehmet İnar MHP Şanlıurfa SİM Başkanlığına getirildi. İl Başkan Yardımcılığı görevinden de tanıdığımız Dr. Mehmet İnat’a yeni görevinde başarılar diliyoruz.

 
