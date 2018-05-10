Advert
Bu haber 10 Mayıs 2018 18:10:03 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfalı Sanatçı Göçer;Bu Formayı Ömür Boyu Saklayacağım!

Urfalı ünlü sanatçı Ferhat Göçer'e önceki akşam sahne aldığı Faruk Ilgaz Tesislerinde Birlik ve beraberlik gecesinde Başkan Aziz Yıldırım ve efsane futbolcu Cemil Turan tarafından forma hediye edildi.

GÖÇER;TÜRKİYE’DE HAKEMLİK ZOR,FUTBOLCULUK DAHA ZOR

Göçer, "Türkiye'de futbol yönetmek çok zor. Oynamak daha zor. Tüm bu zorlukların arasında başarı kazanmak alın teri istiyor. İşte futbolcuların arma için savaştığı bu formayı ömür boyu saklayacağım" dedi.
 

YILDIRIM’DAN SÜPERLİG AÇIKLAMASI

1200 davetlinin katıldığı birlik gecesinde konuşan Aziz Yıldırım ise, "Süper lig bu sezon çok heyecanlı geçiyor. Şampiyonluk için son maça kadar mücadele edeceğiz. Oyuncularımıza taraftarlarımıza inanıyorum" dedi.
 
 
Spor
