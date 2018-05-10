Advert
Tatlıses,'Tamam'la Gündeme Damga Vurmuştu!

Konser için gittiği Almanya'da arkadaşlarıyla birlikte keyifli vakit geçiren ve o anları da sosyal medya hesabından paylaşan İdo Tatlıses gündeme damga vurmuştu.

ARABADA ‘TAMAM’ İNSTAGRAM’DA

Arabada dinledikleri ve nakaratı ‘Tamam Tamam’ olan bir şarkıyı insta hikaye kısmından paylaşan ve üzerine de ‘Tamam Tamam’ yazan İdo Tatlıses tam da twitter gündemi bununla meşgulken yaptığı paylaşımla adeta Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’ın sözlerine gönderme yapıyor şeklinde yorumlandı. Babası İbrahim Tatlıses’in İzmir’den milletvekili aday adayı olduğu bir dönemde böyle bir paylaşıma imza atan İdo’nun hareketi herkesi şaşırtmıştı.

TATLISES’TEN ‘TAMAM’ AÇIKLAMA GELDİ

İdo Tatlıses yaşanan bu gelişmelerin ardından yine insta hikaye kısmından yaptığı bir paylaşımla kendisinin, babasının aksine yakından uzaktan siyasetle ilgili olmadığını belirterek, paylaşımının farklı noktalara çekildiğini söyledi.
