Bu haber 10 Mayıs 2018 11:49:41 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Kemal Saraçoğlu İYİ Parti’den Aday Adayı Oldu

Şanlıurfaspor eski Kulüp Başkanı İş Adamı Kemal Saraçoğlu İYİ Parti Şanlıurfa Milletvekili Aday Adayı oldu.

Kemal Saraçoğlu İYİ Parti’den Aday Adayı Oldu

Urfa kamuoyunda şampiyon başkan diye adlandırılan Saraçoğlu 2012 yılında Şanlıurfaspor’u 2. ligde şampiyon yaparak tarihinde ilk defa kentin takımını 1. lige çıkarmıştı.
 

Kemal Saraçoğlu Hangi Partiden Aday Olmuştu?

Urfa’da yediden yetmişe herkesin sevdiği ve takdir şampiyon başkan Saraçoğlu bir önce ki yerel seçimlerde MHP’den Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Adayı olmuştu ve büyük bir kesimin desteği ile ciddî bir oy potansiyeli yakalamıştı.
 

Kemal Saraçoğlu Kaçıncı Sıradan Aday Gösterilecek?

Önümüzde ki günlerde açıklanacak olan İYİ Parti Urfa adayları listesinde Kemal Saraçoğlu'nun 1. sıradan aday gösterilmesine kesin gözüyle bakılıyor.
 
