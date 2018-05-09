Advert
Anasayfa Künye İletişim

Şanlıurfa Gündemini Belirleyen En Son Sıcak Gelişmeler, Şanlıurfa Kaza Haberleri, Beyaz Masadaki Siyasi Tartışmalar Urfa.com Farkı İle Sizlerle

Bu haber 09 Mayıs 2018 15:45:15 Tarihinde eklenmiştir.

Urfa'daki Bu Okula Neden Müdahale Edilmiyor?

Haliliye Yeşilurfa Ortaokulu pislik içinde yüzüyor. Öğrencilerin çöplüğe dönmüş okulda aldıkları eğitimlerin ne kadar temiz olacağı merak konusu olurken, pislik yuvası haline dönen okuldaki yetkililer durumu görmezden gelmesi de bir başka sorun.

Urfa'daki Bu Okula Neden Müdahale Edilmiyor?

Haliliye’ye bağlı Yeşilurfa Ortaokulunun hali görenleri şaşırtıyor. Öğrenciler çöplüğe dönmüş okulda eğitim görmek zorunda kalıyorlar.
 

Çöpler Yere Atılıyor

Dışarıdan bakıldığında terk edilmiş bir binayı andıran okulda, içecek kutuları, kâğıt gibi atıklar yerlere atılıyor. Yerlere atılan çöpler süpürge ile bir yerde istiflenip okul dışına çıkarılması daha akıl edilemiyor. Rüzgârın da etkisiyle okulun bahçesine tekrardan dağılan çöpler bu şekilde daha berbat bir görüntüyü de meydana getirirken sağlığı da oldukça etkiliyor.
 

Lavaboların Hali Berbat

Okul bahçesinden tutun da koridorlara kadar pislik içinde yüzen okulun lavabolarından bahsetmeye gerek yok. Musluklardan su akmayan el yıkanacak bir lavaboya rastlamanın bile zor olduğu bölümde oluşan kokular eğitimin önündeki büyük engellerden bir tanesi olarak karşımıza çıkıyor.
 

Yetkililerin Haberi Yok Mu?

Pislik yuvasına dönen okulda hiçbir öğretmen, bir yetkili yok mu da bu okul bu halde diye sitemde bulunan bir veli; “Çocuğum okula gitmek istemiyor. Okulun halini gördükten sonra ben e çocuğumu göndermek istemem fakat el mahkum. Bu pislik yetkilileri rahatsız etmiyor mu da müdahale edilmiyor veya yardım istenmiyor” yorumunda bulundu.







 
Etiketler
Yorum Yap
Ö-HABER
Vatandaş Soruyor, Hep Böyle Mi Kalacağız?
Vatandaş Soruyor, Hep Böyle Mi Kalacağız?
1 haftadan beridir meydana gelen yağışlar hayatı felç etmeye devam ediyor. Bu sefer de selden etkilenen yer Eyyübiye’ye bağlı mahalleler… Sel sularından dolayı kapanan yolda mahsur kalan vatandaşlar soruyor; “Hep böyle yolda mı kalacağız?”
Urfa'daki Bu Okula Neden Müdahale Edilmiyor?
Urfa'daki Bu Okula Neden Müdahale Edilmiyor?
Haliliye Yeşilurfa Ortaokulu pislik içinde yüzüyor. Öğrencilerin çöplüğe dönmüş okulda aldıkları eğitimlerin ne kadar temiz olacağı merak konusu olurken, pislik yuvası haline dönen okuldaki yetkililer durumu görmezden gelmesi de bir başka sorun.
Çiftçi Açıkladı, Sıra Siverek'te
Çiftçi Açıkladı, Sıra Siverek'te
Kent merkeziyle beraber ilçelerde de yol çalışmalarına devam eden Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediyesi, şimdi de Siverek İlçesi Arıklı-Başbük Mahalleleri arasında beton yol yapım çalışmalarına başladı.
Birecik Belediyesi Ak Parti’yi Bitirmeye Mi Çalışıyor?
Birecik Belediyesi Ak Parti’yi Bitirmeye Mi Çalışıyor?
Tüm yurtta etkili olan bahar yağışları Urfa’nın birçok yerinde sel felaketlerine nedne olurken, selden etkilenen bir diğer ilçe ise Birecik oldu. Sel suları ile evleri ve iş yerleri göle dönüşen vatandaşın zararı büyük oldu. Birecik Belediyesi vatandaşlara yardımcı olmadı. seçimlerin yaklaştığı şu günlerde Birecik Belediyesi vatandaşın sitem etmesine neden olurken Belediyenin vatandaşa yardım etmemesi ilçede Ak Parti oylarını düşürme tedirginliği yarattı.
Harran Üniversitesi Cerablus'ta Sınav Yaptı
Harran Üniversitesi Cerablus'ta Sınav Yaptı
Şanlıurfa'daki Harran Üniversitesi'nce Suriye'nin Cerablus kentinde liseyi bitiren öğrencilerin üniversiteye girmesi için Yabancı Öğrenci Sınavı (YÖS) yaptı. Bugün Süriyede TSK'nin terörden temizlediği El-BAB ve CERABLUS kentinde yaklaşık 800 öğrencinin katıldığı Harran Üniversitesi Yabancu Uyruklu Öğrenci Sınavı (HRÜYÖS) yapıldı. Savaştan çıkan insanlara umut kapısı olan sınav sonuçlarının ise ne zaman açıklanacağı henüz belli değil.
Urfa'da Bir İlk Gerçekleşti
Urfa'da Bir İlk Gerçekleşti
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediyesinde görevli olan veteriner ve mühendisler ortaklaşa çalışmaları ile şehrimizde bir ilki gerçekleştirdiler. Urfa’da bulunan parklara yaptıkları kedi koruma ve kuş evlerini yerleştiren veteriner ve mühendislerin, sokakta yaşayan hayvanların hem barınma hem de yeme ihtiyaçlarını karşılamak için geliştirdikleri proje oldukça ilgi gördü. Hayvan severler tarafından da oldukça takdir toplayan projenin Urfa’nın her yerine yapılması planlanıyor.
Türkiye’de Sayıları Çok Az, Urfa’da Olacak Mı?
Türkiye’de Sayıları Çok Az, Urfa’da Olacak Mı?
Urfa’da dillerden düşmeyen büyük proje olarak adlandırılan trambüs projesi için olması gerek bir bölümü hepimiz göz ardı ettik. Tuvalet… Urfa’daki Trambüs duraklarında veya duraklara yakın yerlerde tuvalet var mı? Acil ihtiyaç alanları oluşturulması için talepte bulunulduğu takdirde proje kapsamına dahil edilir mi?
Çiftçi'den Urfa'ya Dev Proje
Çiftçi'den Urfa'ya Dev Proje
Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi yeni projeyi açıkladı. Proje için çok heyecanlı olduğunu ifade eden Çiftçi; Şanlı şehrimize şimdiden hayırlı olsun” dedi.
GAP Vadisi Çöle Döndü
GAP Vadisi Çöle Döndü
Urfa GAP Vadisine dikilen ağaçların hali görenleri şaşırttı. Tek tek kuruyan ağaçları gören vatandaşlar “Ekilen ağaçların bakımı yapılmıyor” yorumunda bulundu.
Urfa Ak Parti İl Başkanlığı Açıkladı
Urfa Ak Parti İl Başkanlığı Açıkladı
Şanlıurfa’nın bazı yerel haber sitelerinde dolaşan Ak Parti Temayül sonuçları adı altında yapılan paylaşımlarla alakalı Şanlıurfa Ak Parti İl Başkanlığından açıklama geldi. 5 Mayıs 2018 tarihinde yapılan AK Parti Şanlıurfa temayül sonuçları diye yayınladıkları bilgilerin gerçeği yansıtmadığını ifade eden Şanlıurfa Ak Parti İl Başkanlığı “Paylaşımlara itibar etmeyiniz. Sonuçlar henüz belli değil” dedi.
Çiftçi, TKB Başkanlığına Seçildi
Çiftçi, TKB Başkanlığına Seçildi
Türkiye genelinde 445 belediyemizin üye olduğu Tarihi Kentler Birliği'nin Başkanlığına Şanlıurfa Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi seçildi. İstanbul’da gerçekleştirilen Tarihi Kentler Birliği Başkanlığı seçimlerinde tek aday gösterilen Şanlıurfa Belediye Başkanı Nihat Çiftçi “Bizler büyük bir aileyiz” dedi.
Yağışlar Urfa Fıstığını Da Vurdu
Yağışlar Urfa Fıstığını Da Vurdu
Urfa’da bir haftadan beridir etkili olan yağışlar fıstık bahçelerini de vurdu. Ekinleri zarar gören Hilvanlı çiftçiler çaresizlik içinde zarar gören ekinlerine bakmakla yetindi.
AB,Urfa Sözünü Tutmadı!
AB,Urfa Sözünü Tutmadı!
Ödüller Sahibini Buldu!
Ödüller Sahibini Buldu!
Şanlıurfalı Öğrencilere 8 Yıl Ücretsiz Eğitim Fırsatı
Şanlıurfalı Öğrencilere 8 Yıl Ücretsiz Eğitim Fırsatı
Urfalı Türkücü,Tuncer “LO” İle Geliyor!..
Urfalı Türkücü,Tuncer “LO” İle Geliyor!..
KÖŞE YAZARLARI
TÜMÜ
HAVA DURUMU
Gün
Bugün
Sıcaklık
23°C / 12°C
Durum
GökGürültülü Sağnak Yağışlı
NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ
İmsak
03:40
Güneş
05:15
Öğle
12:29
İkindi
16:14
Akşam
19:29
Yatsı
20:56
PUAN DURUMU
Sıra Takım O G M B Av Puan
1 Beşiktaş 34 23 3 8 +43 77
2 Medipol Başakşehir 34 21 3 10 +35 73
3 Fenerbahçe 34 18 6 10 +28 64
4 Galatasaray 34 20 10 4 +25 64
5 Antalyaspor 34 17 10 7 +7 58
6 Trabzonspor 34 14 11 9 +5 51
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 14 14 6 +4 48
8 Gençlerbirliği 34 12 12 10 -1 46
9 Atiker Konyaspor 34 11 13 10 -5 43
10 Kasımpaşa 34 12 15 7 -4 43
11 Karabükspor 34 12 15 7 -10 43
12 Aytemiz Alanyaspor 34 12 18 4 -11 40
13 Osmanlıspor FK 34 9 14 11 -8 38
14 Bursaspor 34 11 18 5 -24 38
15 Kayserispor 34 10 16 8 -11 38
16 Çaykur Rizespor 34 10 18 6 -9 36
17 Gaziantepspor 34 7 22 5 -35 26
18 Adanaspor 34 6 21 7 -29 25
﻿