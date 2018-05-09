Advert
Varsa Derdin Çare Yılmaztekin

Akçakale ve Harran’da bulunan mülteci kamplarının market ihtiyacının karşılamak üzere bölgeye BİM açılması planlanıyordu. Bu durum ilçedeki esnafın işlerini kesat duruma düşüreceğinden dolayı Akçakale Milletvekili Kemalettin Yılmaztekin’ın çabalarıyla alınan bu karardan vazgeçildi. Esnaf Yılmaztekin’in konu hakkındaki çabasından ve esnafın yanında olduğundan dolayı oldukça mutlu olduklarını ifade ederek Yılmaztekin’e teşekkürlerini ileti.

Akçakale ve Harran ilçesinde 2013 yılında açılan ve yaklaşık 14 bin kişinin barındığı mülteci kampı civarında açılması planlanan BİM, çevre esnafını oldukça endişelendirdi.
 

Bölgeye BİM’in açılması ile mültecilerin market ihtiyaçlarının karşılanması planlanırken, haberi alan esnaf oldukça endişelendi. BİM’in açılması ile iş yapamayacaklarını, işlerinin büyük ölçüde düşeceğinden dert yakınan ve kara kara düşünmeye başlayan esnaf çareyi Yılmaztekin’de aradı.
 

Esnafın yardım çağrısına kulak veren Şanlıurfa Ak Parti Milletvekili Yılmaztekin, konuyu Ankara ile görüşerek çözüme kavuşturdu. Esnafın mağdur olacağını, BİM’in açılması ile satışlarının düşeceğini bildiren Yılmaztekin soruna çare oldu ve bölgeye BİM açılma kararından vazgeçildi.
 

Şanlıurfa Ak Parti Milletvekili Yılmaztekin, Akçakale ve Harran bölgeleri için verdiği mücadele inkar edilemez. Son olarak esnafın istekleri için yaptığı görüşmeden olumlu yanıt alarak ayrılan Yılmaztekin, müjdeli haberi ilçelere ileterek karardan vazgeçildiğini bildirdi. Aldıkları haber karşısında sevinen esnaflar Yılmaztekin’e nasıl teşekkür edeceğini bilemediklerini ifade etti.

 
Güncel
